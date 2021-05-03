Memories for a lifetime: Marian's Field Day is much more than fun and games

Today, students have one week, known as Field Week, to execute their theme. During Field Week, students attend their classes in the mornings and spend the afternoons working in committees to prepare for Friday’s big event: Field Day.

“The whole process teaches everybody how to work together in different ways,” said Betsy Ronspies, '11. “It really makes you be creative and get outside of the box. You may have to work with someone you never would have crossed paths with otherwise. It’s a learning experience in team work and how good communication really pays off.”

Ready or not, the deadline is Friday, and the show must go on. “Field Day teaches life-long skills, and if they’re not taught early, they’re never taught. These skills translate into careers,” said Shaela Cavel Wepfer, '92.

Seeing is believing

You can’t meet a Marian girl without hearing about Field Day, but the consensus seems to be that it is something that must be seen to be believed.

As curiosity and attendance has grown, Field Day was moved from Benson Park to Creighton to UNO’s Baxter Arena to accommodate larger crowds. The event is now streamed on the Marian website so members of the Marian community can watch wherever they are.