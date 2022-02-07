Milestones to love: Hands-on activities will help your toddler develop fine motor skills

Have your child help with dinner by showing them how to stir or pour ingredients

Help your child practice zipping or buttoning their own clothing

2 to 4 Years

Your child can wash their hands without assistance

They can correctly hold and use eating utensils

Your child can trace shapes on paper and use scissors

Activities:

Crafts including the hole punch or scissors

Writing letters or drawing paths with sidewalk chalk or on indoor chalkboards

Sorting small objects such as buttons by size or color

Research shows that the first three years are the most important time for learning in a child’s life. Providing support and services early improves a child’s ability to develop and learn. Also, it may prevent or decrease the need for special help later.

The goal for early intervention in Nebraska is to “open a window of opportunity” for families to help their children develop to their full potential.

It's never too early to ask questions about your child’s development. Take advantage of free early intervention services through your school district. Call 402-597-4936 or visit our website at omahaedn.esu3.org.