Millwork Commons project breathes new life into historic downtown neighborhood

More than 140 years ago, innovative millworkers and furniture makers filled a bustling downtown Omaha. At the turn of the 21st century, businesses were sold or closed, and the historic brick buildings sat empty for years.

This once gritty and industrial economic hub is now being revitalized into Millwork Commons, a 50-acre neighborhood that is breathing new life into downtown Omaha while maintaining the area’s authentic industrial roots.

And there’s more to come.

The long-term goal for Millwork Commons is to strengthen Omaha’s urban core and add a culturally vibrant and inclusive space for creators, innovators and the community. Located near 13th and Nicholas Streets, the project includes retail, residential and office space, as well as a unique park and adjacent skatepark.

Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture recruited Lincoln-based engineering firm Olsson to help design the sustainable, inclusive and pedestrian-friendly district for Black Dog Management, which owns Millwork Commons.

Katie Underwood, Olsson’s Omaha General Civil team leader, says Millwork Commons is a unique project that will be a great amenity for the city.

“I think Millwork Commons is important from a community perspective because this is a Nebraska-registered historic district,” says Underwood, who also serves as Olsson’s project manager. “This development is preserving a great area of Omaha, which is very cool, because otherwise who knows what would’ve happened with these great old buildings.”

Olsson was tasked with using Millwork Commons' rich history to design a creative, welcoming and sustainable space. The firm’s engineers were up for the challenge.

Olsson provided essential civil design, survey, geotechnical and traffic services for the 200,000-square-foot Ashton Building and surrounding road network. The firm also provided civil engineering services for the 171-unit Hello Apartments, scheduled to open this summer.

Olsson aided Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture in designing the 40,000-square-foot Millwork Park, which opened in November 2021. Underwood teamed up with Olsson Studio landscape architect Kayla Meyer to get the job done.

The firm produced efficient and pedestrian-friendly civil designs for the park that include a green space, basketball court, children’s play area, dining and performing areas and a skate park. Olsson introduced the idea of including a dedicated spot for skateboarders at Millwork Park, and it’s now Omaha’s first skate park with lights for evening use.

There’s plenty more unique about Millwork Park. Like fully organic plants and an urban tree-planting technique that is the first of its kind in Omaha, using the RootSpace soil cell system. Meyer selected thousands of native plants and collaborated with a local nursery, Mulhall’s, to grow plants from seed specifically for the park.

“It was really amazing to see Millwork Park come together,” Meyer says. “It is forward-thinking, eco-conscious, and an overall really unique park.”

In true Millwork Commons fashion, Olsson is implementing innovative techniques and sustainable design solutions throughout the project. With nearly half of its 50-acres developed, the district has positioned itself as a hub for creators and innovators and a place for the community to enjoy.

