Modern varicose, spider vein treatments are quick and safe, Omaha surgeon says

For triage nurse Jody, it just became too much.
After spending all day on her feet, worsening varicose veins were now keeping her up all night.
“I went to bed every night with my legs throbbing,” she said. “I started wearing support hose to bed in an effort to reduce the discomfort.”
Reluctant at first to go in for treatment, Jody thought getting those “ropey veins” removed meant an involved surgery and long recovery.
Dr. Stephen Torpy, vascular surgeon and founder of Omaha’s Totally Vein, introduced her to the new reality — innovation over sheer invasiveness. Within two weeks, Jody had both legs treated.
“I was back to work the day after each procedure,” she said.
Open since 2005, Totally Vein was the first medical practice in Omaha dedicated exclusively to the diagnosis and treatment of vein problems. Dr. Robert Zadalis, a board-certified general surgeon, joined Torpy and the Totally Vein team in 2018.
“I don’t think venous disease is taken seriously enough,” Zadalis said.
The importance of treating varicose veins, the most visible sign of venous disease, and spider veins goes well beyond cosmetics, he said. It’s about resolving the underlying symptoms, which include pain, swelling, leg heaviness and fatigue, skin changes and skin ulcers, all of which can worsen without treatment.
“The benefits of treatment are improved functionality and quality of life,” Zadalis said. “A lot of patients say, ‘Wow, I can’t believe I let it go this long.’”
He knows some with venous issues are reluctant to come in — they’ve heard horror stories from friends or relatives who underwent painful treatments for varicose veins decades ago.
“For me, to see the modern technology, it’s just a night and day difference,” Zadalis said.
Totally Vein’s approach to diagnosing and treating varicose veins and spider veins includes:
• Duplex ultrasound – Non-invasive and painless, duplex ultrasound is considered the “gold standard” for diagnosing the underlying causes of varicose veins.
• Venefit (VNUS Closure) Targeted Endovenous Therapy – An alternative to conventional vein stripping surgery that utilizes a tiny radio frequency catheter and local anesthesia to eliminate varicose veins.
• Ambulatory phlebectomy – Surgeons remove a varicose vein through a series of incisions so small that stitches are rarely required and scarring is minimal.
• Ultrasound-guided sclerotherapy – Spider veins collapse, shrink and are eventually absorbed by the body after being injected with an FDA-approved solution.
Zadalis said many of today’s vein treatments only require local anesthesia and can be performed in the office in an hour or less. Discomfort is minor and recovery is quick.
That’s not how it’s always been — a lesson third-grade teacher Connie, another Totally Vein patient, knows all too well.
“Nineteen years ago, I had my veins stripped. I was in the hospital for a week, wrapped and bandaged, then off my feet for another three weeks,” she said.
Dr. Torpy treated her right leg with Venefit.
“I experienced no pain afterward. I found that incredible in comparison with my previous experience. I had no scarring. It’s incredible, absolutely incredible,” she said.
Zadalis said, “Hearing how well patients feel after the procedures is certainly rewarding. Often times it exceeds their expectations.”
Beyond the treatments it offers, Zadalis said the office itself has evolved — most recently because of coronavirus.
Enhanced protocols include patient and staff temperature checks and mask usage; amplified cleaning procedures of touchable surfaces, exam and procedure rooms; and limits on patient numbers and guests to avoid a crowded waiting room.
Totally Vein is located in the Lakeside Hills Medical Plaza. To request an appointment, call 402-934-6996 or visit www.totallyveinomaha.com.
