More than a pandemic problem: Providing hope amid adolescent mental health crisis

The slight chill in the air was the last thing on Nicole Harstad’s mind as she rushed home from work in October 2019 to get her 13-year-old daughter, Zoey, to dance class on time.

But it wasn’t long before things grew colder.

“Zoey just – for whatever reason – felt like she needed to show me what she had done,” Nicole recalled as she broke down in tears. “She had taken a pair of scissors to her wrist.”

Zoey never made it to dance that night.

Thanks to her mother, she ended up in the compassionate care of Mallorie Blum, RN, a psychiatric clinical assessment coordinator at the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital Emergency Department (ED).

“There’s a stigma surrounding mental health patients – that they’re difficult or not as sick as someone who comes into the ED with say, a heart attack,” Blum said. “But the truth is they’re experiencing just as much pain and suffering.”

Dr. Sattar, who specializes in addiction, isn’t trained in child psychiatry. Not many people in the area are, he said, and that’s a problem.

“The waiting period for a child psychiatrist is often three to six months – just for the initial visit,” he said. “If you had a medical problem – some kind of abnormal growth or chest pain – and you had to wait months to be seen, that could be life-threatening.”

After about a year of regular outpatient appointments with Dr. Sattar, Zoey had become more mentally and emotionally stable. But it wasn’t long before the COVID-19 pandemic caused significant regression of her improvement.

“I didn’t get to see anybody,” Zoey said. “I invited people to my 15th birthday party, but because of COVID, nobody wanted to come. And because dance had stopped, I couldn’t do that anymore either. But I feel like the scariest thing was worrying about my family – my great-grandma. I didn’t want them to get sick.”

Zoey wasn’t alone in her fears and feelings of isolation – things Dr. Sattar attributes to the dramatic COVID-related uptick he’s seen in cases of adolescent anxiety and depression.

Now, more than ever, he encourages parents to look for warning signs in their children, including drastic changes in mood, behavior and academic performance. He said children are really good at asking for help. But because of underlying biases many adults still have against seeking mental health treatment, they don’t often recognize a child’s plea.

“If we, as parents, are ignoring the signs and symptoms of anxiety and depression, we’re going to delay seeking help until something more serious happens,” he said.

Identifying a problem is the first step, he said. Asking for help from all available resources comes next. Primary care providers can make therapy referrals and prescribe medication if necessary. And emergency providers are equipped with the necessary training and resources to address more serious situations.

The Methodist Hospital Community Counseling Program is open to any individual and places licensed independent mental health practitioners in Omaha Public Schools – every high school, middle school and alternative program – as well as various churches and community centers in Omaha.

“There are so many resources that can at least get the process started,” Dr. Sattar said. “There is hope.”

And that’s exactly what Zoey – who’s recently been able to come off antidepressant medication – has found through Dr. Sattar over the last several months.

“I honestly don’t know where we’d be if I hadn’t taken her to Jennie that night – if we were never introduced to Dr. Sattar and his team,” Nicole added.

“I’m not sure if I can help these individuals,” he said, choking up as he continued. “But I’m not about to stop trying. As physicians, it’s our role and responsibility to, first, do no harm. But we have to remember that lack of action can be incredibly harmful in itself. If we don’t address this right away, we’re allowing an entire generation of kids the opportunity to miss out on the beauty that life has to offer.”