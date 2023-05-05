About this, Bart Mruz is certain: “I have no doubt where my mother is. She was a woman of faith.”

It’s the days that led up to her death in March 2022 — especially the moments right before — that caused Bart to pause and ponder her life. His book, “All My Clothes Were White” is a 138-page tribute to his mother, Jean, that tells of her spirited life, her initial visit to Heaven and her peaceful death.

“The big thing for me for writing this book,” the Fremont, Nebraska, native said, “is to bring people hope and help them realize there is life after life.”

And one additional reason: “It’s my final thank you to her.”

Step back several months and Jean, age 95, is failing. She celebrated her final birthday weeks earlier with a bedroom picnic and a family party later that day. “The world stopped for me that day,” Bart wrote. “I wanted nothing more than to spend time with her.”

Family members returned to their lives but knew they would be called soon for final goodbyes. They were correct.

'All My Clothes Were White' Purchase a copy of Bart Mruz's "All My Clothes Were White" on Amazon or at www.AllMyClothesWereWhite.com.

Weeks later, Bart and his sister, Mary, were with their mother in her hospital room when she announced: “Well, I think I would like to die today.” She would later tell her son about a dream she had. Jean used the word “dream” to describe the experience, but Bart knew it was no dream. She described how she was dressed in white (note the book’s title) and was in a tube with five others who also were dying.

“Being in a tube or tunnel is how many people in near-death experiences have described their journey to heaven,” Bart wrote. “Mom had been shown her heavenly robe, and it was white to reflect the state of her own soul.”

The five others remained, Jean told her children, but she was allowed to return. “She was not ready to let go of her earthly life,” Bart wrote, “but she was clearly thinking about doing so.”

She would later tell her children that she was ready to go; wanting to go. They assured her that it was her decision. Less than two hours later, Jean was gone.

In Chapter 8, Bart describes his final moments with his mother, which were her final moments in life. “I saw a tear coming out of Mom’s left eye and trailing down her cheek. I quickly wiped it away. Later that day I told a friend about the tear, thinking that Mom had cried upon leaving. My friend quickly negated that interpretation. ‘I have a feeling it was a tear of joy for what she saw before and as she was leaving her body,’ my friend said. That felt right.”

Bart later found a quotation that he believes honors his lifelong experience with his mother: “You were there for my first breath, and I was there for your last.”

He uses the remaining chapters to describe the signs he encountered that reinforced his belief that his mother experienced a pre-heaven visit — a conversation with a mortician, an unexpected gust of wind, and what he found resting on her tombstone.

He also describes what he inherited from his mother — nothing on the list is an earthly possession.

God. “At the forefront of Mom’s goals for raising her children was her belief in the Creator.”

Wisdom. “Mom, however, approached decision making with a wise and somewhat old-fashioned approach. She made a lot of choices based on her Catholic faith.”

Thinking of others. “One of the best things both our parents taught us was to pay attention to the needs of those around us. I can picture Mom saying, ‘Put yourself in their shoes.’”

Bart, who is a licensed realtor in Nebraska and Arizona, returned to Omaha on Mother’s Day just months after his mother’s death. He attended Mass, visited his parents’ graves and returned to the family home. He lit two of his mother’s favorite candles and began to write the book.

His book was published under the auspice of Spirited Choices with assistance from Concierge Publishing Services. The book is available on Amazon and at www.AllMyClothesWereWhite.com.