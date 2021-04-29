Nebraska-based engineering firm helps community protect its drinking water

A challenge facing the community of Springfield is providing enough clean drinking water and wastewater treatment for its residents.

Springfield owns and operates its own water system, which draws water from two active wells located just outside of town. In 2011, a well was decommissioned because of high nitrate levels.

The city is working with engineering firm Olsson to add a third well to add capacity for a new development.

“When we decommissioned the well back in 2011, we started thinking about adding another well,” said Kathleen Gottsch, city administrator of Springfield. “We’re adding the third well to ensure our water system is in good supply for the development that’s coming, but we also need to protect the wells we have.”

In the Midwest, nitrates can find their way into groundwater from fertilizers. Nitrogen is one component of fertilizer, and the nitrogen that isn’t used by plants percolates into the groundwater in the form of nitrate.