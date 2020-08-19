Nebraska Cancer Specialists expands with clinical trials, new physicians and locations

Nebraska Cancer Specialists (NCS) is swiftly solidifying itself as the region’s leader in community oncology, adding physicians and locations for the treatment of cancer.
But perhaps one of the most exciting advancements is the expansion of offering phase 1 or early stage clinical trials, says Kelly Horn, physician liaison for NCS.
Clinical trials help advance cancer research while offering hope to patients facing cancer, Horn says.
“The Legacy Forward early phase clinical trials program at NCS provides therapies available to advanced stage cancer patients who haven’t responded well or aren’t expected to benefit from standard treatments,” Horn said. “Nebraska Cancer Specialists offers the largest medical oncology clinical trials program in the Midwest. These research trials bring a wide choice of treatment options to patients in the region.”
The trials are patient-directed, she adds, and encourages patients to speak with their providers to determine if they are candidates for the clinical trials.
“Participating in a trial is something a patient can be a part of, clearly for themselves but also for their grandkids and future generations. It’s the future of a cure, and why we call it ‘Legacy.’”
NCS continues to address the needs of its communities by adding to its professional team as well, Horn said. The practice recently added two more physicians – both Nebraska natives – Dr. Joel Michalski and Dr. Mary Huerter Wells.
Michalski joined the practice a little more than a year ago and sees patients with all types of cancers, says Horn, describing him as “very patient-centric and focused, giving his patients a strong understanding of the care that they’ve received and ensuring their questions have been answered. He’s interested in their diagnosis and in their lives outside of the cancer, knowing what’s important to them to be able to provide exceptional care.”
Michalski also has a special interest in immunotherapy and how the immune system interacts with cancer. Michalski sees patients at Midwest Cancer Center – Legacy, Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center and Think Whole Person Healthcare.
Wells joined NCS this summer and has a special interest in female cancers as well as seeing all cancer types. “She truly enjoys partnering with patients and families,” Horn said, “and sees her role in evaluating each patient’s circumstances and values so she can fully guide their diagnosis and treatment as they overcome challenges.”
Wells sees patients at Methodist Fremont Health, Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center and Midwest Cancer Center – Papillion.
In the course of providing the highest care possible, Nebraska Cancer Specialists has also expanded its list of clinics for the convenience and enhancement of patient service.
NCS in June added a clinic at the Think Whole Person Healthcare building located at 71st Street and West Center Road in Omaha and a clinic at the Pender Community Hospital in Pender, Nebraska.
The two join six other NCS clinics: Midwest Cancer Center – Legacy; Henry Lynch Cancer Center; and Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center in Omaha, Papillion, Fremont and West Point.
“Our focus is, and has always been, providing the highest level of patient care and the best patient experience,” Horn said. “Easy access is key to the way health care will be done in the future, and we are proud to continue delivering compassionate care, cutting-edge treatments and research in a community oncology setting for patients, caregivers and families.”
