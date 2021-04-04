Nebraska coalition aims to draw visitors, boost economy with nondiscrimination policies

Discriminatory laws can drive away the top talent Nebraska needs to fill 21st century jobs.

Nebraska can avoid major competitive risks — and win investment, business and talent — by sending a clear and consistent signal that the LGBT community is fully welcome here. This message matters to large and small businesses, to tourism and travel bookers and to talented workers.

“In order for Nebraska and Hudl to attract and retain the top tech talent we all need, we have to act," says Kyle Murphy, vice president for people and corporate communications for Hudl. "By joining Nebraska Competes, we send a clear message to our current and future LGBTQ+ employees that we support you. And, we’ll go further to help influence and lead other businesses to adopt a more inclusive mindset statewide.”

Treating LGBT people fairly and welcoming them warmly costs nothing and would change our state’s brand for the better, while creating quantifiable, long-term economic benefits.