Network provides support, resources for Omaha parents of children with special needs

In the fall of 2017, my 3-year-old son, Elliott, was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition, and our world was turned upside-down.

The condition affects his nervous system, among other things, and primarily affects his movement. Elliott is very bright, but struggles to even walk across the room.

When he started to show symptoms at about 20 months old, his pediatrician referred us to the Early Development Network, knowing he needed a little extra help. At the time, I had no idea that Nebraska school districts provide services to infants and toddlers with disabilities, free of charge.

One simple phone call and we were connected with a services coordinator, who immediately made referrals for him to be screened by experts in speech therapy, physical therapy, occupational therapy and more.

Before we knew it, we had an amazing team of specialists who all worked together to help us come up with a plan of support not only for our son, but our entire family.