Before retiring in 2020, Audrey and Paul Paulman were physicians at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. As avid cyclists, travelers and information seekers, they are always eager to learn new things. When COVID-19 changed the lives of people around the world, the Paulmans saw the pandemic as an opportunity to learn more, not a stopping point.

“We had heard so many positive things about OLLI at UNL (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln) from our friends in Lincoln,” Audrey said.

By December 2020, Audrey realized that the pandemic shutdown would continue.

"I was looking for a book club and found the OLLI book club coordinator who suggested one of the OLLI book groups," she said. Audrey initially met via Zoom and then decided to go to Lincoln in person to meet the book club members.

Today, OLLI has become an integral part of their lives and learning.

“I’ve taken several classes through Zoom. The Zoom technology that OLLI uses is excellent, and the courses are great too. I joined an online group with OLLI that had participants from Nebraska and across the country,” Audrey said.

The OLLI program focuses on serving people 50 years of age and older through its membership program. The program offers stress-free learning with no tests or grades. Courses are offered on a variety of subjects, including the arts, history, contemporary issues, lifestyle, health and wellness and much more.

OLLI's activities are managed by a voluntary council and numerous standing committees. At the heart of the program are volunteer instructors from various professions, educational backgrounds and passions who inform the breadth and depth of OLLI's course offerings.

Social opportunities are an essential part of the OLLI program. Interest groups and events form the framework for social activities. Many friendships are born through OLLI social interactions.

There is great interest in having the OLLI program serve Omaha's community of lifelong learners. OLLI will offer three courses during the first fall term that meet in person with the instructor via Zoom. An OLLI facilitator will be available to promote discussion.

"Lifelong learning and social interaction are key components of successful aging. The University of Nebraska OLLI offers opportunities. I am so excited that OLLI is reaching out to the Omaha area to deliver local programming. This is what is needed in this community," Audrey said.

For OLLI members, retirement is not the time to slow down, and certainly not the time to stop learning. Audrey and Paul are true examples. They decided to expand their love of cycling by forming an interest group to explore the urban bike paths in the Omaha metro area.

"We're looking forward to getting a good workout and meeting new people on our weekly bike rides," Paul said. "We recently switched to e-bikes and have been enjoying all the trails in the Omaha metro area. We plan to ride about 8-10 miles each way, stopping as much as possible for conversation, coffee and muffins."

Registration for the first fall semester begins on Aug. 15 at 8 a.m. The first term runs from Aug. 28 to Oct. 10. Annual membership is $75, valid from Aug. 1, 2023, to July 31, 2024. Course fees start at $10 for a one-session class. For more information about OLLI, visit olli.unl.edu.