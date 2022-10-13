New fear every year: Scary Acres offers Omaha’s ‘ultimate haunted attractions’

Scary Acres has been an Omaha favorite for thrill-seekers for decades.

Scary Acres 17272 Giles Road 402-896-9666 Open now through Halloween For dates, hours and ticket information, visit www.scaryacres.com

But it doesn’t offer the same old scares year after year, says general manager Angela Cherek.

In fact, she says, Scary Acres is a new experience every Halloween season, with one-third of the park reimagined and improved annually. The park is open now through Halloween night.

“We are always trying to outdo ourselves," Cherek says. "Even within a season, no two nights are alike.

“Many of our guests remember the sets and the scares from year to year. This is a place that they look forward to visiting with their family and friends each fall, and we’re always trying our very best to exceed their expectations. We want to offer something new and exciting.”

While the park is only open 30 nights a year, behind the scenes, the work never stops. From creative brainstorming sessions, ongoing renovations and regular maintenance, Scary Acres is a year-round labor of love, Cherek says.

“We take a lot of pride in what we’re doing,” she says. “We approach it with a lot of thought and care."

Cherek is hesitant to spoil new surprises in store this year, but she says the changes are noticeable.

For example: This year, the circus has come to Scary Acres.

“We have joined forces with Omaha Circus Acts to entertain our guests every Friday and Saturday night,” Cherek says. “We’re always looking for ways to keep guests engaged from the second they walk through the gates."

The park’s immense size – and the fact that it’s outdoors – sets it apart from other Omaha-area haunted houses, Cherek says, calling them Omaha’s “ultimate haunted attractions.”

“Our outdoor atmosphere is unmatched in the area.”

Scary Acres comprises three main attractions for guests to choose from: the Master’s Castle, the House on the Hill and the Haunted Woods, each a unique experience lasting about 15 minutes per attraction.

Brave souls can purchase a combo pass to visit all three attractions in one night.

“We aim to offer an affordable experience for everyone,” Cherek says. “You get an entire night of entertainment at an affordable price. We view it as one whole production.”

In addition to the main attractions, the park has bonfire areas, concession stands and roaming entertainers who keep the thrills coming all night long.

While refreshing the park with new ideas helps bring guests back each year, it’s also a passion project for the team at Scary Acres, Cherek says.

“Our team looks forward to this all year long,” she says. “And they take a lot of pride in it.”

And when the park is recognized by the community with awards like Best of Omaha or Omaha’s Choice Awards, the project is all the more rewarding, Cherek says. “It means a lot to win local awards. We feel very humbled because it shows that people enjoy what we’re doing.”

Seeing guests return year after year makes the yearlong effort worthwhile, she says.

“To offer a place in our community for people to visit each Halloween season where they can be entertained in a fun and safe environment and can create great memories with their family and friends, that really means something to us,” Cherek says, “and that is why we do what we do.”