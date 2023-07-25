OrthoNebraska is proud to announce the expansion of their spine team with the addition of interventional pain management physicians Dr. Katie Berky and Dr. Apollo Stack. The addition of these physicians means patients will be able to see a non-surgical spine specialist at OrthoNebraska within 24 hours if they desire.

The expertise that Drs. Berky and Stack bring complements OrthoNebraska’s existing array of providers offering comprehensive care for patients who suffer from chronic back or neck pain. Patients will benefit from receiving a coordinated approach from an entire team of specialized providers who can work together to provide the best possible treatment plan.

“We are thrilled to welcome Drs. Berky and Stack to our practice," said Ryan Arnold, MD, orthopedic surgeon and president of OrthoNebraska Clinics. "Their knowledge and expertise combined with their passion for providing unmatched care makes them terrific additions to our team. OrthoNebraska believes in providing quick and effective relief to musculoskeletal pain, and to see the spine program grow and knowing the benefit it provides the community is exciting.”

Drs. Berky and Stack will specialize in non-surgical treatments for neck and back pain caused by herniated discs, sciatica, facet joint syndrome, spinal stenosis and other conditions that can cause pain or discomfort. Their focus is typically on using imaging, in-depth exams and symptom assessment to diagnose the underlying issue before deploying a treatment plan. Among the new treatment options Drs. Berky and Stack will offer are trigger point injections, nerve blocks and spinal cord stimulation.

“Spine-related pain can be difficult to diagnose and identify the best treatment plan for,” Dr. Berky said. “It is our job to help people find effective treatments and work with them to tailor these therapies over time. The comprehensive nature of OrthoNebraska — including physical therapy and direct access to multiple specialists — is a huge benefit, not just for me as a provider, but for our patients.”

“Our focus is on presenting patients with options that are less invasive and intense than surgery as a starting point for treating their pain,” said Dr. Stack. “Many of my patients see significant, long-term improvement before getting to the point where surgery is recommended.”

Dr. Berky will see patients at Oakview, Elkhorn and Norfolk, while Dr. Stack will see patients at Oakview, Aksarben and Council Bluffs.

For more information on Drs. Berky and Stack or OrthoNebraska's spine team, you can visit www.OrthoNebraska.com.

