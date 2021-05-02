No more foggy glasses: Modern technology makes crisp, clear eyesight possible

By having more options and more technologies, doctors are able to offer a better result to a wider range of people.

“We take our time to get to know each person and come up with an individual plan to meet their vision goals,” Hiatt said. “Dr. Kugler has invested in the most advanced, proven technology and a very caring staff. We also have multiple treatments that we offer.

“For example, some offices only provide corneal treatments, such as LASIK and PRK — laser eye surgeries that correct refractive vision errors by changing the shape of the cornea. But we provide all available treatments — including the permanent contact lens procedures — and are able to determine which procedure is really the best fit for each individual.”

There has been a significant increase in people having refractive surgery over the past 12 months, even during the height of COVID. Kugler Vision has seen a nearly unprecedented surge in local demand.