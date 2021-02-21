Nonprofit community innovates, collaborates to help others thrive during COVID-19

Serving more with less: The need is greater than ever in our community.

• 176,872 Nebraskans and Iowans reached out to United Way’s 211 Helpline for assistance in 2020, a 129 percent increase from 2019, which saw high call volume during the spring floods.

• Since the start of the pandemic, more than 20 percent of Nebraskans and Iowans have reported missing a housing payment or being unsure whether they would make next month’s payment.

At the same time…

• 75 percent of nonprofits, surveyed by the Nonprofit Association of the Midlands late last year, reported a budgetary hit related to strains on the economy.

• Approximately 50 percent of local nonprofits have experienced staff and volunteer shortages.