Northpoint Nebraska offers hope to people with addiction, mental health challenges

“We offer a continuum of care,” Jones says. “Starting with detox, then stepping down to residential treatment, then to outpatient care. Our treatment team has a complete understanding of a patient’s needs.”

Ongoing care is important, Jones says, because research clearly shows: the longer a patient is kept engaged in care, the better the outcome.

“Recovery is a process,” adds Gormley. “It takes two years for a brain to fully heal from drug and alcohol misuse.” Patients shouldn’t expect a “miracle cure,” but rather a safe, nurturing environment where they can learn the skills needed to return to a healthy, functional life.

“The first six months are crucial in the healing process,” Gormley says. “Continuing care is really important. It doesn’t just happen in 28 days.”

A network of support

Deciding to go into treatment is not an easy decision. Overcoming that initial barrier is an important step in the recovery process, Gormley says.

“People will say, ‘I can’t just leave work for a month,’” she says. “But think about how much better your work will be when you’re sober.”