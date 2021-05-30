Oakdale's McPadden, Westside's Stoll receive 2021 Distinguished Teaching Awards

Jeremy Stoll

Westside High School

Jeremy Stoll, a master teacher known for developing extraordinary talent through the art of theater, has earned districtwide respect and admiration.

As the Theater Director and teacher at Westside High School, Stoll has impacted hundreds of students by promoting inclusivity and appreciation for all throughout his productions and classroom environments. He encourages all students to be their best, accepting them for who they are and where they are, while coaching them on their journeys forward regardless of what those may be.

Stoll is known for inviting and embracing all students, from traditional school leaders to those who might otherwise feel that they do not belong. Students have often shared how they sought out Stoll’s classes hoping to find their school "home," and then emulated his welcoming nature and acceptance of all students.

Westside High School Theater is frequently described as one of the "safest" emotional spaces in the building, due to Stoll’s leadership and teaching style. A student said: “I have met a lot of people I never would have interacted with. Jeremy Stoll creates a sense of community.”