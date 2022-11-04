Omaha-area high school students find path to success through Youth Salute

You could say Samantha Avalos – who goes by Sammi – is a young woman with a purpose.

A 2020 graduate from Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs, Avalos is known for her strong academic achievement. She is pursuing an associate degree in radiography and bachelor’s degree in medical imaging at Clarkson College.

Avalos’ path to success began in high school through Youth Salute, a program that recognizes high school juniors throughout the region who excel in the classroom and lead in their schools, communities and religious organizations.

“It wasn’t until I was blessed by Youth Salute that I was given the opportunity to go to my dream school with the scholarship they provided,” Avalos said. “It is because of them that I am flourishing in something I deeply love.”

The Greater Omaha-Council Bluffs Area Council on Youth Leadership, which runs Youth Salute, started its affiliation with the National Council on Youth Leadership in 2017. The council helps young people grow into responsible adults by encouraging, recognizing and developing leadership.

‘Making a difference’

Debbie DeBolt, a Youth Salute executive board member, said the program started with about 60 participants during the 2018-19 school year – the program’s first.

Last year, she said, Youth Salute students were presented nearly $1 million in scholarship offerings and nearly 250 students participated in the Youth Salute program this school year. In 2022, 182 Youth Salute graduates are now attending 58 colleges and universities throughout the U.S. The top 6 institutions on the list were in-state affiliated universities.

“Youth Salute awardees are stellar, all-around students. They far exceed the expectations of a typical high school student. They excel in academics, activities and in leadership roles within and outside of their schools,” DeBolt said. “We are proud to be engaged with these outstanding, elite student leaders.”

To be named a Youth Salute student, high school juniors from the region must have maintained at least a 3.0 grade-point average or higher through the end of their sophomore year and have held two or more leadership roles within the past two years in academic, religious or community-sponsored organizations.

Become a leader Applications are now being accepted for the 2023-2024 Youth Salute program. Current high school sophomores interested in expanding leadership ability or seeking scholarship opportunities can apply or learn more at www.greateromaha.youthsalute.com. Businesses or organizations interested in becoming a scholarship sponsor for Youth Salute should contact Arnold Clark Studios at 402-733-1333.

“These students are making a difference in the projects and organizations they are involved with,” DeBolt said. “They are without a doubt making positive strides in becoming our leaders of tomorrow.”

Youth Salute awardees receive a certificate from the National Council on Youth Leadership and are recognized at their individual schools. Top youth leaders from each school are selected to receive a leadership medallion. And all attendees compete to be selected for an opportunity to attend a National Leadership Experience sponsored by the local chapter.

Theresa Clark, owner of Arnold Clark Photography who serves as chairman of the board for the Youth Salute’s local chapter, said she learned about the program about five years ago and knew she had to create the chapter as it exists today. Arnold Clark awards two scholarships each year.

“Youth Salute supports leadership among high school students,” Clark said. “It was a natural fit for what we do.”

‘The best leader I can be’

Youth Salute students stand out in their college applications, said William Motzer, Vice President of Enrollment at Nebraska Wesleyan, by demonstrating leadership skills at a young age.

“We know they will continue to lead in college, and that’s why we want them at Nebraska Wesleyan,” Motzer said.

Kellen McLaughlin, a Gretna High School graduate, is now a sophomore majoring in English and political science at Nebraska Wesleyan.

McLaughlin said attending a Youth Salute leadership event helped him connect with other student leaders and solidified his decision to attend Nebraska Wesleyan.

“Nebraska Wesleyan has proven its commitment to making me the best leader I can be,” McLaughlin said.

Youth Salute host universities include the University of Nebraska Omaha, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Bellevue University, Nebraska Wesleyan and Clarkson College – where Sammi Avalos found her purpose in radiology at her dream school.

Thanks in part to Youth Salute, Avalos has advanced her leadership skills by serving as a student ambassador for Clarkson College, representing the radiography program for student government and becoming a member of the Residence Hall Council. She’s also president of the Radiography Student Association and brand ambassador for Clarkson College, and soon she will tutor other students in her radiography program.

“Sammi Avalos is the coolest, smartest, hardest working person in every room she enters,” said Michael Ehrecke, people and culture administrator at Clarkson College. “I feel so fortunate to witness this part of her journey and hopefully contributed to her harnessing all her innate talents.”