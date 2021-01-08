Omaha-based research facility's trials pave the way for safe drugs, vaccines nationwide

Their part means recruiting study participants and ensuring each meets the criteria to provide accurate results. Each study is facilitated by a physician who acts as principal investigator and a nurse coordinator. Pharmaceutical companies set the criteria for participation in a trial and train the investigator and coordinator to conduct it.

QCR conducts Phase I through Phase IV studies for pharmaceutical companies. The number of participants typically is smaller for Phase I and II trials (dozens) and much larger for Phase III and IV trials (thousands).

Staffers were ready when Pfizer contracted with the Omaha-based company for a 300-subject trial for its COVID-19 vaccination. This trial came with an obvious need for expediency, Harrison said. Typical time for data collection and processing went from weeks, he said, to a week or days.

The study drew participants from an 80-mile radius and three states. Harrison said most participants were surprised they would be paid. “They were shocked there was compensation. They told me time and again they just wanted to help,” Harrison said. “It was reassuring.”

For its part, Harrison said, QCR was honored to be involved.