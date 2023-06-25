At Jerry Ryan Clothing & Sportswear, new customers often become customers for life.

Jerry Ryan Clothing & Sportswear 7824 West Dodge Road 402-330-6614 www.jerryryanclothing.com

“We care about making it right for our customers,” says Dan Ryan, co-owner of the Omaha menswear store with his brother, John. “We really care and go above and beyond. That’s how we were taught by our father.”

Their father, Jerry — the store’s namesake — opened the family-owned business in 1973. In the 50 years since, the owners of Jerry Ryan have developed meaningful relationships with their clientele.

“We’re very blessed to have great relationships,” Dan says. “Dad started them, and we’ve kept them going.”

Some families have been patrons for generations. “We have third and even fourth generation customers,” Dan adds. “You help them as kids, and they keep coming back.”

The store offers a wide variety of high-quality men’s clothing and accessories, from formalwear to casual ensembles. The store employs three tailors, including head tailor Mounir Elbard, who has been at the store for 30 years and is “the undisputed master of his needle and thread domain.”

Jerry Ryan was named first place for Omaha’s Choice for Men’s Clothing again this year by World-Herald readers.