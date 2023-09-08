Bev Kracher has one mode: “Full. Speed. Ahead.”

“Her talent to engage is world class, thus earning her the title ‘the ethics energizer,’” one long-time Omaha executive said of Kracher, a Heider College of Business professor and Robert B. Daugherty Endowed Chair in Business Ethics & Society at Creighton University.

In her career, Kracher has channeled this energy toward changing the narrative of what constitutes good business practice.

In business, good is often synonymous with profitable, but for Kracher, good also means ethical. And ethical can – and should – be profitable.

“Great ideas and initiatives are wonderful. But without relentless passion and dedication, they rarely make a real impact,” said W. Todd Johnson, owner of Side Gig LLC. “The (Business Ethics) Alliance would never have been founded – nor thrived over the years – without her unwavering leadership.”

Kracher has championed her broadened understanding of good business through Omaha’s Business Ethics Alliance, an organization she founded 15 years ago with Creighton University, the Better Business Bureau and the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce. Its purpose is to promote an environment in which the discussion and practice of business ethics is both encouraged and expected.

For her commitment to the business profession and Omaha community through her work with the Alliance, the Chamber has inducted Kracher into the Omaha Business Hall of Fame.

“The vision of the Alliance is for Greater Omaha to be a beacon of business ethics excellence across the nation and the world,” Kracher said at the recent Omaha Business Hall of Fame gala. “It won’t be easy. The times have become more complex. But you must ensure that your children, your children’s children, and 7th generation children are touched by The Omaha Way – which is to make a ton of money and develop our community with integrity, honor and fair deals.”

A professor for more than 30 years, Kracher has impacted thousands of Creighton students with her positive and practical business ethics message. They leave her class knowing that ethics is front of mind for savvy business leaders.

Ethics “includes social justice and fairness and raising your voice when you see something adversely impacting others,” and Kracher emphasized this way of thinking, said Alexis Taylor, Creighton alumnus and senior manager of ESG strategy at Indeed.com.

Kracher has spent her career bringing positive, practical ethics education to business, bolstering economic growth through profitable, ethical business practice and setting the tone for rising business leaders. She has spread this message at Creighton and in Omaha as well as internationally in China, England, Uganda and Singapore.

Under Kracher’s leadership, the Alliance developed into the most comprehensive and CEO-engaged business ethics networking group in the nation.

The Alliance had a formative effect on how OPPD leadership evaluated its business practices, policies and operational controls, said Timothy J. Burke, retired president and CEO of OPPD and an Alliance trustee.

“Bev and her team led our leadership team through a deep dive of ethic leadership training, which significantly impacted our internal and external bias identification,” Burke said, and it ultimately resulted in important changes within the corporation.

“It’s really hard to measure the value of ethics. It’s (darned) easy to discover when things are not prepared ethically,” said Mike McCarthy, chairman of McCarthy Group and Bridges Trust. “Bev does a great job of helping people establish their own standard so that we can ensure the way we do business is the right way.”