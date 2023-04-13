It all began for Pam Beninato and her family on March 1, 2021.

When her son, Dominic — a healthy, athletic 14-year-old — said his foot hurt and he could barely walk, she initially didn’t think much of it. But when he stayed home the next day and stopped playing sports because of the intense pain, she quickly became concerned.

“His foot got worse throughout the day, so, I called and scheduled an appointment with an orthopedic doctor for the next day,” said Beninato, a mother of four with husband, Dan. “At that appointment, they did an X-ray and said it could be tendinitis or a stress fracture and started him on a steroid.”

His foot, however, didn’t improve. His health deteriorated. He was pale, lethargic and disengaged. He started using a crutch, was constantly thirsty and used the bathroom more than usual.

Beninato used a glucometer to test Dominic’s blood sugar. His reading was 249 – well above the normal range of 70 to 100. When his symptoms worsened over the next couple of days, however, she took him to the emergency room.

Within minutes, they were in a room and the diagnosis was revealed.

“I knew as soon as they told me his hemoglobin A1C (HbA1C) test was 12.5 it was Type 1 diabetes,” she said. “Over the next few weeks, I obsessed over how it got to this point and so quickly. I beat myself up that I didn't take him in sooner.”

Funding a cure

Dominic’s diagnosis wasn’t unique.

Some 1.45 million Americans are living with Type 1 diabetes and 64,000 people are diagnosed each year in the U.S., according to Chris Dunn, associate executive director of the JDRF Iowa-Nebraska chapter.

JDRF is the leading global organization harnessing the power of research, advocacy and community engagement to advance life-changing breakthroughs for Type 1 diabetes, Dunn said.

"As JDRF continues to accelerate research, we also work to improve lives today," Dunn said.

Type 1 diabetes is a chronic autoimmune disorder where the body's immune system attacks and destroys the cells in the pancreas that make insulin. Insulin lets glucose enter into cells to produce energy.

JDRF Iowa-Nebraska Connect with the JDRF Iowa-Nebraska chapter to find support, community and ways to join the fight to end T1D. 402-397-2873 www.jdrf.org/nebraskaiowa

"When glucose can’t enter the cells, it builds up in the blood, depriving the cells of nutrition," Dunn said. "It also results in dangerously high blood sugars."

Type 1 diabetes requires constant management, and people living with it must regularly monitor their blood-sugar level, inject or infuse insulin through a pump and carefully balance these insulin doses with their eating and activity throughout the day and night.

Insulin is not a cure, Dunn said. Fluctuations in blood-sugar levels place people with Type 1 diabetes at risk for potentially life-threatening hypoglycemic and hyperglycemic episodes as well as devastating long-term complications such as kidney failure, heart attack, stroke, blindness and amputation.

Through its research, JDRF has funded the development of the first-ever disease-modifying therapy for Type 1 diabetes, Tzield, which was FDA-approved in November 2022, to delay its onset, as well as life-changing technology such as continuous glucose monitors and closed-loop insulin pump (artificial pancreas) systems.

Making a difference

The Beninatos, along with close friends Jill and Lou Rotella, who also have a son living with Type 1 diabetes, are co-chairing JDRF’s One Night Gala on April 22.

Through the gala, the JDRF Nebraska-Iowa Chapter aims to not only bring attention to the disease but also raise research funds through the Fund a Cure program. Although RSVPs for the gala are closed, donations to help fund research to end Type 1 diabetes are encouraged, Dunn said.

“Our theme this year is Better Together," Jill said. "Pam and I have come together as longtime friends to fight for our sons, and we will not stop until there is a cure."

Jill is a mother of three, including Louie IV, who was diagnosed at the age of 8 and is now 22. At the time of his diagnosis, Louie, who was born with Down syndrome, primarily communicated through sign language. Today, he is verbal and communicates well.

Jill said she was terrified, saddened and in disbelief because she was unsure how he would tell her that his blood sugar was high or low.

“I slept next to him at nights with my hand on his chest to make sure he was breathing for the first year or more,” she said. “I wondered how or if he would understand the extent of this disease or be able to manage it.

“This is a lifelong disease, and it was overwhelming to think how we were going to even face tomorrow let alone the days, weeks and years to come. My way to cope was to get involved and try my hardest to make a difference in the course of this disease.”

Both Dominic and Louie manage their Type 1 diabetes by wearing a continuous glucose monitor (made possible because of JDRF-funded research), which continuously checks their blood sugar and sends the results to them electronically. Both wear a pod that delivers insulin in a regulated dose as needed.

“Advocating for a Type 1 diabetes cure is something that I am passionate about,” Jill said. “I know the hardships that come along with this disease, the struggles, and how it affects the individual and the family. I am chairing the event to make a difference not only in my son’s life but in the lives of so many who live with Type 1 diabetes.”

Learn more about JDRF at www.jdrf.org/nebraskaiowa, or click here to donate.