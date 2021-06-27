Omaha’s first ‘smart’ car wash builds loyal customer base with clean, green approach

When technology improves the everyday experience, it’s called “smart.”
Smartphones. Smart watches. Smart TVs and appliances. And now, for the first time in Omaha, a smart car wash.
When you drive into IQ Car Wash, technology takes the wheel, says owner Travis Barker.
“Our washes are not like any other,” he says. “They are very user friendly.”
Unlike other automatic car washes, IQ Car Wash doesn’t pull the car through on a track. Instead, the washing equipment moves around the vehicle.
“If you can park your car in your garage, you can use our automatics,” he says.
Once parked, the car wash creates a unique 3D scan of your vehicle. This scan allows the equipment to wash those hard-to-reach spots that may be missed by other washes.
The state-of-the art facility is not only smarter, but cleaner and greener, he says.
High-tech equipment and biodegradable soaps help to keep the facility clean. In turn, the wash requires less energy and uses less water than other car washes.
Keeping a car clean in Omaha is not easy, Barker says.
Omaha has challenging weather, and different soaps are recommended for different seasons, Barker says.
"During times of bad weather, we get a chance to do a thorough cleaning of our bays," he says. "We love it when our customers compliment us on our clean facilities."
IQ Car Wash’s Omaha location opened in 2020, just as the pandemic began.
“Traffic was only 25% of what we expected,” Barker says. “But we just stayed true to our goal of being the cleanest and friendliest car wash in town.”
Despite the challenges of the first year, IQ Car Wash found loyal customers in Omaha by word of mouth in its first year, and received first place in the car wash category in the 2021 Omaha’s Choice Awards, as chosen by World-Herald readers.
“Winning an Omaha’s Choice Award is extremely satisfying since we are the ‘new kid on the block,’” Barker says. “It means our facilities and our employees are very customer friendly.”
“Our employees are here to help you with any questions you have, not to sell you anything.”