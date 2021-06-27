Omaha’s first ‘smart’ car wash builds loyal customer base with clean, green approach

Keeping a car clean in Omaha is not easy, Barker says.

Omaha has challenging weather, and different soaps are recommended for different seasons, Barker says.

"During times of bad weather, we get a chance to do a thorough cleaning of our bays," he says. "We love it when our customers compliment us on our clean facilities."

IQ Car Wash’s Omaha location opened in 2020, just as the pandemic began.

“Traffic was only 25% of what we expected,” Barker says. “But we just stayed true to our goal of being the cleanest and friendliest car wash in town.”

Despite the challenges of the first year, IQ Car Wash found loyal customers in Omaha by word of mouth in its first year, and received first place in the car wash category in the 2021 Omaha’s Choice Awards, as chosen by World-Herald readers.

“Winning an Omaha’s Choice Award is extremely satisfying since we are the ‘new kid on the block,’” Barker says. “It means our facilities and our employees are very customer friendly.”

“Our employees are here to help you with any questions you have, not to sell you anything.”