At Good Shepherd Funeral Home, the difference is simple: exceptional services at a reasonable price.

Good Shepherd Funeral Home 4712 S. 82nd St., Ralston 3809 N. 90th St. 402-505-9260 www.gsfuneral.com

Locally owned and operated for 20 years, Good Shepherd has grown exponentially in recent years, says Nick Tank, managing director.

In addition to traditional funeral, viewing and burial services, Good Shepherd offers a wide array of personalized options, from custom casket engravings and decals to show-stopping specialty vehicles.

“Something that differentiates us from other firms is our commitment to personalization and customization,” Tank says. “Our approach is to offer everything that we can to a family to make their services as meaningful as possible.”

Good Shepherd is a “hidden gem,” Tank says, offering an affordable alternative to other area funeral homes.

“We aim to make this process as easy as we can for the families by being transparent, present and dedicated to making every family feel like they are our top priority — start to finish and beyond.”

Good Shepherd was voted First Place in the 2023 Omaha’s Choice Awards by World-Herald readers. The award is a surprise and an honor, Tank says.