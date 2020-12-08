Omaha surgeon: January resolutions should include vein treatments for those who suffer

Zadalis hopes the promise of enhanced well-being will help ward off procrastination. Some of his patients had been living with venous disease New Year after New Year for 20-30 years.

Reasons vary. Zadalis said many people consider venous disease – and the resulting varicose veins – “just another part of aging.” Others are concerned about treatment costs, the possibility of discomfort or a long recovery.

Zadalis sees the start of a new year as the perfect time to reset certain assumptions. He said many of today’s vein treatments require little or no anesthesia and can be performed in the office in an hour or less. Discomfort is minor and recovery times are quick.

“You can suffer day-to-day, or you can have a procedure that lasts a couple of hours and be able to carry on without those symptoms,” Zadalis said.

To ensure the most effective diagnosis and least painful treatment, Totally Vein utilizes a range of cutting-edge tools, including duplex ultrasound, considered the “gold standard” for diagnosing the underlying causes of varicose veins; and Venefit™ (VNUS Closure) Targeted Endovenous Therapy, a minimally-invasive alternative to conventional varicose vein stripping surgery.