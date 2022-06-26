Omaha vape bar aims to educate, help adults 'live better' by quitting smoking

Since opening in 2014, Generation V E-Cigarettes & Vape Bar has quickly become Omaha’s favorite vape shop.

Generation V has been named Omaha’s Choice for Vape Shop four years in a row by World-Herald readers, taking home first place again this year.

“Our success is a direct result of our team’s dedication to providing exceptional service to help adults quit smoking,” says Sarah Linden, founder of Generation V.

“We specialize in educating the beginner and pride ourselves on offering a money-back guarantee. As a family-owned business, we put our guests first and genuinely want to help them live better.”

Generation V has 17 locations across Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota, including five stores in the Omaha metro.

“We get to know our guests and their preferences, so we can personalize our recommendations to their individual needs,” Linden says.

Generation V caters to both the novice and experienced vaper with the largest selection of disposables, e-liquid and vape devices in the state.

The product selection is carefully curated to provide only the highest quality products available. All of the e-liquids are American-made and produced in a GMP-certified lab, ensuring they consistently deliver safe, high-quality products, Linden says.

Generation V 5 Omaha-metro locations: 78th & Dodge Streets

144th Street & West Maple Road

168th & Harrison Streets

15th Street & Cornhusker Road, Bellevue

20th Street & West Broadway, Council Bluffs www.generationv.com

“Providing friendly, personalized service is our main goal,” Linden says. “Whether you are hearing about e-cigarettes for the first time or looking for a better-performing device, we want your experience to be relaxing, informative and fun.”