Omaha vape bar aims to help adults quit smoking in 'relaxing, informative' atmosphere

Since opening in 2014, Generation V Vape + CBD Shop has quickly become Omaha’s favorite vape shop.

Generation V was named Omaha’s Choice for Vape Shop three years in a row by World-Herald readers, taking home first place again this year.

“Our success is a direct result of our team’s dedication to providing exceptional service to help adults quit smoking,” says Sarah Linden, founder of Generation V. “We specialize in educating the beginner and pride ourselves on offering a money-back guarantee. As a family-owned business, we put our guests first and genuinely want to help them live better.”

All stores are designed with a vape bar where patrons can test the wide array of e-liquids while socializing with their team and other vapers.

Generation V has locations in Omaha, Bellevue, Lincoln and Beatrice, as well as Council Bluffs, Davenport, Iowa, and Brookings, South Dakota.