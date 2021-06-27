Omaha vape bar aims to help adults quit smoking in 'relaxing, informative' atmosphere

Since opening in 2014, Generation V Vape + CBD Shop has quickly become Omaha’s favorite vape shop.
Generation V was named Omaha’s Choice for Vape Shop three years in a row by World-Herald readers, taking home first place again this year.
“Our success is a direct result of our team’s dedication to providing exceptional service to help adults quit smoking,” says Sarah Linden, founder of Generation V. “We specialize in educating the beginner and pride ourselves on offering a money-back guarantee. As a family-owned business, we put our guests first and genuinely want to help them live better.”
All stores are designed with a vape bar where patrons can test the wide array of e-liquids while socializing with their team and other vapers.
Generation V has locations in Omaha, Bellevue, Lincoln and Beatrice, as well as Council Bluffs, Davenport, Iowa, and Brookings, South Dakota.
“We love the bar atmosphere at our shops, because it gives us the opportunity to get to know our guests and their preferences, so we can personalize our recommendations to their individual needs,” Linden says.
Generation V caters to both the novice and experienced vaper with the largest selection of vaporizers and e-liquid in the state. All of the e-liquids are American-made and produced in a GMP-certified lab, ensuring they consistently deliver safe, high-quality products, Linden says.
“Providing friendly, personalized customer service is our main goal,” Linden says. “Whether you are hearing about e-cigarettes for the first time or looking for a better-performing device, we want your experience to be relaxing, informative and fun."