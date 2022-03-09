Omaha young professionals' summit aims for impact in the 'middle of everywhere'

Mark your calendars: the 2022 YP Summit is coming to the CHI Health Center on March 31. With previous years hosting more than 1,500 ambitious young professionals, this conference is the largest (and most energetic) of its kind in the country.

This year’s theme, Middle of Everywhere, is all about empowering young professionals to make a lasting impact on the world around them. And it all starts with an understanding that no matter where they call home, they have the power and the ability to thrive like never before.

And to help inspire them to take action, the YP Summit will feature two extraordinary keynote speakers who have shattered glass ceilings and redefined entrepreneurism: Gaby Natale and David Garibaldi.

As the first Latina to win three Daytime Emmys back-to-back (as host and executive producer of her own show), Natale is the first Hispanic author to be published by HarperCollins’ Leadership division and one of the few foreign-born writers to narrate their audiobook in English.

A sought-after thought leader and motivational speaker, Natale has shared her inspirational message with Fortune 500 corporations, the United Nations, and in her own TEDx talk encouraging underrepresented minorities to pioneer and be what they cannot (yet) see in the world.

Her first book, “The Virtuous Circle,” published by HarperCollins, became an instant bestseller, topping Amazon’s New Releases charts in three categories (Business, Inspiration and Self-Help).

Natale has been featured in Forbes, CNN, Buzzfeed, NBC News, Univision and Latino Leaders magazine. She is the recipient of NALIP’s Digital Trailblazer Award and of a GLAAD Media Award nomination for her portrayal of Latino LGBTQ youth in media.

When it comes to creativity, artists transform their empty canvas into a work of art through their skill, experience, inspiration and senses. David Garibaldi’s life and transition into a world-renowned performance painter is no different.

His show Rhythm and Hue is a music and color experience. Garibaldi creates images and giant pop portraits through his body movement and brushes while communicating via music to an amazed audience.

Garibaldi has performed for Fortune 500 companies including AT&T, Intel and Disney. He has also been featured at charity events and performed for celebrities Snoop Dogg, Santana, Tommy Lee, Dave Navarro and Blue Man Group.

Inspiration serves Garibaldi in his art and his life. “Living with passion and purpose” drives Garibaldi every day to transcend what he does as an artist into a philanthropist. Every performance is an opportunity to give back – either through teaching youth or providing resources to the community. So far, he has raised over $6 million for charity through his unique brand of art and entertainment.

In addition to the keynote addresses, the YP Summit will also feature dynamic breakout sessions like:

Small Brave Moves

Why Humility is Important to Your Success

Tame Your Imposter Monster

The Role of Emerging Leaders

