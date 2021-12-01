'One day at a time.' Program helps local families through early intervention services

Deciding which direction to take for your child’s early intervention services can be overwhelming.
Early intervention services are designed to support development in areas such as speech and language, gross motor skills and social and behavioral skills. With so much information and services available, it can be difficult to sort through it all.
The Early Development Network through the Nebraska Department of Education works in partnership with school districts to make the navigation of services as easy as possible.
The Early Development Network provides coordinated services for Nebraska families. The program helps families to understand their child's development and provides assistance in dealing with situations that may interfere.
Research shows that the first three years are the most important time for learning in a child's life. Providing developmental support and services early improves a child's ability to develop and learn. Also, it may prevent or decrease the need for special help later. The goal of early intervention in Nebraska is to open a window of opportunity for families to help their children with developmental needs to develop to their full potential.
Once a referral to the program has been made, a services coordinator will be assigned directly to your family. From the first phone call through your child’s evaluation and services, the services coordinator is there for support, completely free of charge.
The services coordinator will help parents:
• Find services to meet developmental, educational, financial, health care, child care, respite care and other needs.
• Work with multiple providers to make sure services are provided as needed.
• Empower parents to become coordinators of services for their own children in the future.
Christina Didier, an Early Childhood Special Education teacher in Ralston Public Schools, conducted a study on the Early Development Network as part of her graduate research. In Didier's study, the program was frequently described as helpful, caring and responsive. Parents explained that the process was simple, free of obstacles and allowed families to be supported in the ways they needed.
A parent participant in the study said: “I could not imagine being here without [EDN] support. Be open and communicate. Ask questions. Take it one day at a time."
Other parents commented that the program not only helps children develop, but it can also help the growth of the entire family.
Regardless of where your child is at, the Early Development Network can help you and your child incorporate early intervention services into your everyday activities. Families in the program agree: Getting started is easy and the Early Development Network is here to support you.