'One day at a time.' Program helps local families through early intervention services

Deciding which direction to take for your child’s early intervention services can be overwhelming.

Early intervention services are designed to support development in areas such as speech and language, gross motor skills and social and behavioral skills. With so much information and services available, it can be difficult to sort through it all.

The Early Development Network through the Nebraska Department of Education works in partnership with school districts to make the navigation of services as easy as possible.

The Early Development Network provides coordinated services for Nebraska families. The program helps families to understand their child's development and provides assistance in dealing with situations that may interfere.

Research shows that the first three years are the most important time for learning in a child's life. Providing developmental support and services early improves a child's ability to develop and learn. Also, it may prevent or decrease the need for special help later. The goal of early intervention in Nebraska is to open a window of opportunity for families to help their children with developmental needs to develop to their full potential.