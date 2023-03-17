Patients with foot or ankle pain are often faced with a conundrum: Where do I start?

It is this uncertainty that has led OrthoNebraska to add podiatry services, making for a more comprehensive and complete foot and ankle care team.

Podiatrists Dr. Jeffrey Kiley and Dr. Andrew Stanislav will join OrthoNebraska’s foot and ankle team in April. Based out of Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa for more than 20 years, they round out OrthoNebraska’s ability to help patients with nearly any foot or ankle problem.

“Joining OrthoNebraska will help us really focus on what we do best: caring for people with foot and ankle problems,” said Dr. Kiley. “OrthoNebraska has a tremendous reputation, and we share their vision for high quality, patient-driven care.”

“For our patients, the opportunity to have a clear, seamless path to recovery within a single organization — whether it’s handled in our offices or requires physical therapy or surgery — is a differentiator in this community,” Dr. Stanislav added.

The addition of Drs. Kiley and Stanislav expands the foot and ankle services within OrthoNebraska to now include diabetic foot complications, advanced wound care, custom braces/orthotics and treatment of ingrown toenails, and many more conditions affecting the foot and ankle.

“As we contemplated bringing Drs. Stanislav and Kiley on board, we really found that podiatry services are a natural fit at OrthoNebraska,” said Dr. Kevin Grosshans, foot and ankle orthopedic surgeon. “While podiatrists have historically generally practiced on their own, more and more are choosing to join orthopedic practices in order to provide well-rounded care to their patients. Instead of being referred back and forth as their conditions change and evolve, patients can get complete foot and ankle care in one familiar place.”

Drs. Kiley and Stanislav both grew up in the Midwest, obtained their doctorate degrees and trained in podiatry in Iowa. They are members of the Iowa Podiatric Medical Society and American Podiatric Medical Association, Fellows of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons and board certified by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery.

In addition to practicing at OrthoNebraska’s Council Bluffs clinic, podiatry services are available at the Oakview clinic at 144th Street and West Center Road as well as in the communities of Atlantic, Red Oak and Shenandoah in Iowa and Nebraska City. Appointments call be made by visiting OrthoNebraska.com, calling 402-609-3000 or texting 844-399-8240.