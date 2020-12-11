Overcoming grief: New perspectives offer a path toward rebuilding, acceptance and hope

When you are grieving a loss, it is normal to have questions and to wonder what to expect as you move through the grieving process.

You may wonder why you have certain emotions, or if it is normal to have the thoughts and feelings you're having. You may ask yourself, “Am I supposed to be feeling this way?” “Why are others not affected as much as me? or “How much grief am I supposed to be feeling at this point?”

It becomes easy to compare your way of grieving with another person's way of grieving. It's important to understand that grieving is a personal journey and that everyone’s grief is unique to themselves.

One of the most difficult things to accept is that grief can be difficult, and the feelings associated with it vary significantly from person to person. The symptoms of grief can last for weeks, months or even years.

You will have good days and bad days. Your feelings are valid, and you have a right to grieve however you want. Just remember: people are there to help; don't drive them away.

Understanding grief

Much has been written about the different stages of grief.