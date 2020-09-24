Parenting during COVID-19: Strategies to help children who have experienced trauma

Children react to trauma, anxiety, and stress differently than adults. Their reactions may fluctuate from one day to the next and may be unlike those reactions by other children. Their reactions may be subtle or obvious and vary in degree of severity.

Older children, or teenagers, may exhibit disruptive, disrespectful, or destructive behaviors, while younger children may cling more to their caregiver or show behavior regression, like bed wetting after having learned to use the toilet. Some children may cry unexpectedly or without reason, withdraw from people they care about or are hyperactive and have trouble focusing.

It may be hard to identify the exact thing that is reminding them of their previous trauma. Differentiating between a trauma related response/behavior versus a newly developed social-distance/COVID-19 behavior may be tough, but there are strategies parents can use to help their children process their past trauma while overcoming the current adverse conditions.

Parental strategies include the following:

• Reassure your child or teen that they are safe – Let them know they can share their feelings and emotions; share your own feelings and how you deal with them to help them feel safe.