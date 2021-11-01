Participating in youth sports can empower women and girls for life

Being a woman in a male-dominated field can host a multitude of difficulties, yet being a woman in a male-dominated field can also host the most rewarding of all wins.

I have been asked many times in my life why I have chosen a career in sports (especially working with youth in sports), and I finally believe have the top two reasons as to why being female in sports means so much to me.

Being an advocate for myself and other women.

Sports reaches almost every corner of the world. I know that as a female advocating for my voice, my rights and well-being can be mentally strenuous. Sports have always made it easier to reach the number of people we need to make an impact. The web of strong and powerful females who all push for the betterment of women is such an empowering thing to see/be a part of. Us women coming together on a pitch, field, court, arena, or any other type of platform, to set an example of pushing boundaries and raising the bar for our rights as females is an experience like no other.

Having an outlet in my life that allows me to grow socially, physically, and mentally aids me in a well-rounded life.