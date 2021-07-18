Partner of the Year: OutNebraska embraces diversity, affirms everyone

Inclusive Communities and OutNebraska have been in partnership since 2019 for the Queer Table Talk (QTT) series.

At that time OutNebraska had been offering QTT in Lincoln and both parties recognized the value of expanding it into Omaha to reach a wider audience. Inclusive Communities’ Programs and Faculty Manager Dominic Green says, “OutNebraska’s spirit of collaboration is unparalleled. It was the easiest decision to partner that we’ve ever made, and getting this agreement in place took just one phone call!”

OutNebraska is a nonprofit organization that empowers the LGBTQIA2S+ community across Nebraska through advocacy, celebration and education. For more than 10 years the organization has advocated for inclusive reforms, provided trainings and community building spaces that support LGBTQIA2S+ individuals and their families.

For Inclusive Communities, the decision to recognize OutNebraska as the 2021 recipient of the Otto Swanson Spirit of Service Award for Partner of the Year is influenced by more than just the work that the two organizations do together through the QTT series. It is the investment that the organization makes in creating joy and upliftment for a marginalized swath of the community. “OutNebraska creates space where authentic identities can be shared, and truly provides an environment that embraces diversity and powerfully affirms all people,” says Green.