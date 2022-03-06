Pheasant Fest, Quail Classic returns to roost at Omaha’s CHI Center March 11-13

National Pheasant Fest and Quail Classic will kick off next weekend in Omaha with a parade of more than 100 bird dogs through the CHI Health Center: a spectacle like no other.

“That’ll include 38 different sporting dog breeds,” said Jared Wiklund, Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever’s public relations manager. “It’s a lot of fun and a great way to start the weekend festivities.”

Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever’s three-day annual event runs from March 11-13 and promises to offer action-packed seminars, activities and vendors for the whole family.

National Pheasant Fest and Quail Classic began in 2003 and has grown to be the nation’s largest annual gathering and tradeshow for upland hunters, sporting dog owners and wildlife habitat conservationists. At its core, Pheasant Fest and Quail Classic celebrates conservation, quality hunting opportunities, pollinator habitat and the partnerships that make it all possible.

This year’s event features more than 400 wide-ranging exhibitors from dog breeders and outfitters to outdoor gear and wild foods experts.

“There’s a little something for everyone,” Wiklund said. “Whether you’re seeking a new hunting opportunity, a four-legged companion, or perhaps want to engage your family in the outdoors, this is the event to attend.”

National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic Where: CHI Health Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. When: March 11, noon to 7 p.m.; March 12, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; March 13, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission: General admission gives access to the showroom floor and seminar stages. Adults, $15; children ages 6-15, $5; children 5 and younger, free Information: pheasantfest.org

The show has evolved over the years to feature more educational content, and Wiklund said this change provides a great opportunity for members, chapters, land managers and agency professionals to share the importance of conservation and habitat work with a large audience.

“Our selection of seminar stages has increased four-fold,” he said. “We now offer things like the Public Lands Pavilion, Path to the Uplands Stage, Youth Village for kids, Upland Habitat Stage and the Wild Game Cooking Stage.”

The variation Pheasant Fest now offers makes it intriguing to a much more diverse audience. Kid’s who’ve never hunted before will still find plenty to be excited about at the Youth Village, and non-hunters who like to cook should come to see the world class, James Beard Award winning chefs who’ll be preparing healthy, prairie-to-plate meals at the Wild Game Cooking Stage.

“National Pheasant Fest and Quail Classic has a lot to offer to both hunters and non-hunters,” Wiklund said. “Whether you want to learn about dog training, hunter education, habitat management tips, where to recreate in the outdoors, how to cook wild game, or just want to chat with one of our staff about the mission work of Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever.”

The face of the American hunter is changing, most notably with the increasing presence of female hunters and conservationists. Pheasants Forever is helping drive that change, and National Pheasant Fest will also feature highlights from its Women on the Wing initiative.

Pheasants Forever’s Women on the Wing program provides opportunities for women to become engaged in the conservation world, with the goal of cultivating new sportswomen; connecting female landowners, farmers and ranchers; and creating a community of women dedicated to carrying on upland traditions. To celebrate this initiative, National Pheasant Fest will host a standalone Women, Wine and Wild Game Event on Saturday March 12 — tickets can be purchased at www.pheasantfest.org.

“Our Women, Wine and Wild Game Event gathers women who have an affinity for the outdoors in any capacity,” Wiklund said. “This event demonstrates the connections between land stewardship and opportunities to hunt wild game, while also fostering a greater understanding of our habitat mission.”

National Pheasant Fest and Quail Classic is a celebration of everything sportsmen and women hold dear — habitat, public land access, bird dogs, wild foods and clean water. It’s a chance for hunters and non-hunters alike to share their passion for the outdoors, learn something new about conservation and smell puppy breath all at the same time.

“We’re really excited to bring this annual gathering back to Nebraska for the first time in more than a decade,” Wiklund said. “So many Nebraskans share our passion for the uplands and habitat conservation. I can make a promise to attendees that the whole family will find something engaging and meaningful at National Pheasant Fest and Quail Classic.