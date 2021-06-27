Pickleman’s named best sandwich in Omaha as restaurant plans for expansion

Pickleman’s is proud to be the 2021 winner of best sandwich in Omaha as voted by the readers of the Omaha World-Herald.

Pickleman’s has a variety of delicious menu options, including gourmet toasted sandwiches, salads, thin crust pizzas, soups and amazing homemade chocolate chip cookies.

Alex Harrington is the local owner and operator of the Pickleman’s brand in Omaha.

The first location was opened in the Barker Building in downtown Omaha in 2012. Fast forward to 2021: Pickleman’s now has six restaurants in Omaha with 250 employees and locations all over the metropolitan area, with more locations coming soon.

Featured locations include downtown Omaha, Aksarben Village, Midtown Crossing, L Street Marketplace, 114th and Dodge and Elkhorn. Pickleman’s has plans in the works to open many new restaurants in the Omaha metro area in the coming years to be more accessible and convenient for everyone.

Pickleman’s has gained a loyal following by being a dedicated member of the community. By supporting many area nonprofit organizations and schools, Pickleman’s has truly distinguished itself as an Omaha community leader in giving back.