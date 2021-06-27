Pickleman’s named best sandwich in Omaha as restaurant plans for expansion

Pickleman’s is proud to be the 2021 winner of best sandwich in Omaha as voted by the readers of the Omaha World-Herald.
Pickleman’s has a variety of delicious menu options, including gourmet toasted sandwiches, salads, thin crust pizzas, soups and amazing homemade chocolate chip cookies.
Alex Harrington is the local owner and operator of the Pickleman’s brand in Omaha.
The first location was opened in the Barker Building in downtown Omaha in 2012. Fast forward to 2021: Pickleman’s now has six restaurants in Omaha with 250 employees and locations all over the metropolitan area, with more locations coming soon.
Featured locations include downtown Omaha, Aksarben Village, Midtown Crossing, L Street Marketplace, 114th and Dodge and Elkhorn. Pickleman’s has plans in the works to open many new restaurants in the Omaha metro area in the coming years to be more accessible and convenient for everyone.
Pickleman’s has gained a loyal following by being a dedicated member of the community. By supporting many area nonprofit organizations and schools, Pickleman’s has truly distinguished itself as an Omaha community leader in giving back.
Pickleman’s not only has delicious food but also a strong company culture. The leadership team focuses on promoting a positive work space, providing mentorship to all team members and instilling the belief in each team member that they can be a leader in their community. The goal of the Pickleman’s organization is to promote from within and reward the hard work of their exceptional staff members each day.
Pickleman’s is proud to accept this amazing accomplishment and gives tremendous thanks to each and every Pickleman’s team member that has put in the effort to make this award happen.
“Our goal is to do the right thing, day in and day out in perpetuity. By doing this, we will have the best team culture and in return, the results will naturally put us at the top of the list when people think of sandwiches in Omaha,” Harrington says.
“I am extremely proud of our management team who bring their A game every day and always ‘do whatever it takes.’ We have seen some of the toughest times to operate a business recently but we have prevailed through it. I cannot thank our team enough.
“I want to personally thank the Omaha residents for embracing our wonderful brand and my family into the fabric of the community. We are so blessed to have amazing people around us and the Omaha business community is fantastic. Thank you.”