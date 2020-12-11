Planning a party? La Vista arcade offers virtual fun for any occasion (and skill set)

The tasks are simple – and often comical. For example, the office copy machine makes copies of literally anything – mugs, doughnuts, even your virtual brain.

“It’s all really hilarious,” Maddock says. “Kids love it because it’s super interactive.”

Hone your skills

Another popular title for kids, “Fruit Ninja,” is easy at first.

Armed with a sword in each hand, your goal is to slice flying fruit.“On Zen mode, it’s definitely the easiest game we have,” Maddock says.

Increased difficulty modes add bombs into the mix, and survival mode pits the player against fruit-launching cannons. “Everyone seems to have fun with that game,” Maddock says.

The rhythm game “Rythymatic” has a similar play mechanic, as the player slices blocks to the beat of music – with light sabers in lieu of swords.

“It’s a mix between ‘Fruit Ninja,’ ‘Guitar Hero’ and Star Wars,” Maddock says.

The next level