Plattsmouth Learning Center offers growth, opportunities for students and community

Students can take their classes at the Center several different ways: in-person, via distance learning technology and online in nonsynchronous web-based classes.

The college also has robots – or iPads on rolling Segways – on its campuses that students can use to attend class by driving a robot to class.

“The student’s face shows on the iPad, and this gives many options for in-class group participation and moving the robot to see what is happening or who is speaking around the room,” Belitz said. “Of course, a student can also attend a class in person, although there are fewer in-person classes taken at the Center than the other options.”

Cinda Konken, dean of SCC’s extended learning program, assures that the college continues to take the necessary precautions to keep all of its campuses and learning centers COVID-safe – being in constant contact with local health departments to ensure they are following directed health measures and other safety and control protocols.

For Plattsmouth, as well as all of the SCC properties, community is the key.

Being involved, helping businesses develop their employees and working with organizations that offer scholarships for local students are just a small part of what SCC does.