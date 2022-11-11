'Play ball!' Lincoln Youth Complex a real game-changer for local sports, economy

The game plan was always solid. Someone just needed to put the ball in play.

Proposed 16 years ago as one part of a multifaceted community growth initiative in Lincoln, the plan would turn undeveloped land in the center of the city into a baseball and softball tournament complex.

The plan called for a premier facility to beautify a major downtown entryway, serve as a regional draw for youth tournaments, and provide a place where any kid could learn to play the game.

Although the ballfield complex didn’t get off the ground at the time, civic and business leaders agreed a few years ago to take another run at it. Olsson’s Roger Severin, Brad Korell, Jeff McPeak, and Rich Claussen were part of discussions that included local governmental and business leaders.

This time, not even a global pandemic caused a departure from the game plan.

“The key people agreed we had to either get this done or move on,” Claussen said. “We decided we were going to get it done, and we dedicated ourselves to seeing it through.”

What supporters are seeing through is a $27 million complex featuring eight synthetic turf fields. Plans include baseball and softball stadiums for Nebraska Wesleyan University and a field dedicated to children with developmental disabilities. The remaining fields will be used interchangeably for softball or baseball.

Currently called the Lincoln Youth Complex, the facility will be located just north of downtown and within view of the home stadium, arena and ballfields for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The complex also will be near approximately 1,200 hotel rooms, dozens of restaurants and multiple entertainment options.

All-weather turf in the infields and outfields will allow play to resume shortly after a heavy rain, setting the complex apart as a venue for multi-day tournaments.

The Lincoln Youth Complex will generate an estimated economic impact of $9 million and attract up to 100,000 visitors in its first year, according to Jeff Maul, executive director of the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“We can now say yes to organizations that have long wanted to host state, regional and national tournaments right here in Lincoln,” he said.

One of the main missions of the project is to make top-notch fields available to youth of all abilities, backgrounds and ages, said Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.

Helping to turn the Youth Complex from a good idea into something that does tangible good for the community falls right in Olsson’s wheelhouse.

“Olsson is proud to be part of the resilient community group that kept this project alive and is now making it a reality,” said McPeak, leader of the firm’s Lincoln office. “We look forward to the project creating opportunities for our community and our youth.”

The complex is expected to open for play in 2024.

Dan Muhleisen, a member of the business leadership group from 2006, said at a news conference he’s excited for what’s to come.

“I can’t wait until the day I’m walking around out here on this same piece of property, and we’ve got baseball fields and we’ve got kids warming up getting ready to play the game and I hear the words, ‘Play ball!’”

Olsson is a nationally recognized engineering firm made up of people who craft expert solutions and designs that improve communities. The firm offers design and consulting services in planning and design, engineering, field services, environment and technology. For more information, go to www.olsson.com.