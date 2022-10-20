Project Harmony provides network of support for children, families in need

The 6-year-old girl who wanted to share the blanket she was given by Project Harmony still tugs at Gene Klein’s heart.

The girl, who was brought to Project Harmony after authorities discovered she had been abused, illustrates the impact that Project Harmony has had helping victims of abuse and neglect during the past 25 years.

The girl and her adopted parents later returned with the tattered blanket. “It served as a safety net for her. She clung to it,” said Klein, Project Harmony executive director. “She told me she didn’t need it anymore. She wanted me to give it to a child who did.”

Mary, a grandmother, said she first felt shock when she learned her grandchildren had been removed from their home because it was unsafe. Then, she said, she felt comforted to learn they would be taken to Project Harmony for care.

Phoenix experienced the same emotions when he learned on Father’s Day that his daughter had been abused by her stepfather. The Omaha man later experienced that same sense of comfort as he watched the team at Project Harmony help his daughter. “The staff was so amazing and comforting,” he said.

Stories such as these chronicle Project Harmony’s history of collaboration and care.

“Our No. 1 goal is to get kids in situations where they are safe,” Klein said.

Where to turn for help

Project Harmony provides effective, immediate and sensitive support to children who suffer abuse and neglect, and their nonoffending family members. Each child and family served by Project Harmony receives a forensic interview and advocacy services by a multidisciplinary team of law enforcement, social services and medical professionals.

This collaborative approach means victims and their families receive care and support at one location — Project Harmony’s campus at 11949 Q St. in Omaha — and don’t have to go from agency to agency to work through the legal and medical systems.

At its core, Project Harmony seeks to provide children with a future filled with hope, Klein said. “We want to help neighbors and friends recognize the signs of abuse and know where to turn to for help. We want to help parents receive the support and guidance they need. And we always look to bring organizations with specific areas of expertise together in collaboration under these common goals.”

Twenty-five years ago, the government agencies, medical facilities and nonprofit organizations that served abused and neglected children worked mostly in silos, Klein said. Community leaders determined that the best way to serve them would be to come together to provide care in one location and as a team. Their approach: What else can we do?

Back then, 35 centers similar to Project Harmony existed. Today, there are 950. “This is a model that makes sense,” Klein said. “Communities have embraced it.”

In 1996, Project Harmony served roughly 60 children and their nonoffending families. This year, with a team of over 350 located on one campus, Project Harmony will serve more than 8,000 children through their response services and early intervention and prevention programs. “Through the years, this growth is a result of organizations seeing we can do more together.”

An expansion of services

In 2007, Project Harmony expanded its service and began providing training to law enforcement, educators, counselors and therapists, and others who work with children and families. Since then, Project Harmony has provided training for more than 165,000 people involved in helping children.

“We want everyone to know what to do when a child makes an outcry,” Klein said.

In addition, Project Harmony, through its Connections program, brought preventative and early intervention mental health services to children and their families. Well-qualified therapists work with children and their parents, in collaboration with educators, to provide a network to address mental health concerns. The program is voluntary. Each year, hundreds of students who exhibit such behaviors as mood swings, irritability, anxiety, or witness family or community violence participate in Connections.

In 2017, Project Harmony began collaborating with the Douglas County Attorney’s Office, the Juvenile Assessment Center and Omaha Police Department’s Child Victim Sexual Assault Unit around missing juveniles who are not involved with the Juvenile Justice of the Child welfare system. No service existed to place, identify, and assess victimization, and these juveniles continued to be at high risk for violence and exploitation. Project Harmony has filled that void.

Through private funding, Project Harmony added a full-time intake coordinator and a full-time mental health practitioner to assist in the identification, assessment, treatment, and coordination of services to the community’s non-system involved missing youth.

Project Harmony’s Anti-Trafficking Youth Services Program was established to assist the Omaha Police Department with its high case load of youth at high risk to be sex trafficked. Project Harmony staff work closely with OPD to identify youth who could benefit from a connection with an advocate. The goal is to create a bond of trust between the advocate and at-risk youths so they will come forward with information about their traffickers and the harm they find themselves in.

This powerful model means that Project Harmony is the resource for child abuse services and training in the Omaha metro area and surrounding communities. They help the most vulnerable in the community by restoring courage, facilitating healing and empowering the community to be someone in the life of a child.

Throughout the past 25 years, Project Harmony has worked to build trust among agencies and nonprofits and among the children and their families who need their help. “At the heart of this collaboration, there has to be trust,” Klein said.

‘How lucky we are’

Phoenix can describe his immediate reaction when he learned his daughter had been abused. The call came at 1 a.m. “Your whole world is upside down. You’re so confused and lost. No parent is ever ready for something like this.”

Project Harmony provided a forensic interview and medical examination. Case workers explained to Phoenix what services were available to him and his daughter.

His daughter — thanks, in part, to the therapy she is receiving — is learning to cope with what happened. She’s learned to crochet and has a strong interest in art. Now 17, she and her father are involved in BACA — Bikers Against Child Abuse. “She just bought her first motorcycle.”

Mary, the grandmother of two, received a somewhat similar call: Authorities had removed her 9-year-old granddaughter and 2-year-old grandson from their home. Would she come to Project Harmony and assume care for her grandchildren, the case worker asked. “Definitely, but I was still in shock.”

Then came the sense of comfort. “I was relieved. I knew the kids would be treated well. They would receive the care they needed.”

Mary — a teacher, school counselor and Project Harmony donor — knew all about the organization. One of the first things the Project Harmony team did was give her grandchildren backpacks with a stuffed animal and blanket. They helped her granddaughter select clothes to wear to school the next day. Then they helped the family work through the needed steps for Mary to take them home with her.

Project Harmony’s collaborative approach in caring for the children through the process provided Mary with reassurance that her grandchildren were in good hands. “At Project Harmony, you go through the process once. You don’t have to share your experience again and again. You go through it once.”

Mary recently shared her granddaughter’s words with Klein. “I wanted him to know the impact Project Harmony has had — from a 9-year-old’s perspective.”

Her granddaughter hasn’t stopped talking about how safe and cared for she felt at Project Harmony. “You don’t know how lucky we are to have Project Harmony in our community — until you need help.”