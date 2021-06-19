Proud to serve: M.U.D. employees deliver life-essential services to the community

We often take for granted the precious resource that flows from our faucets — safe and reliable drinking water. Over the past year, this resource has been more important than ever to deliver vital services to the community and help combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic through increased hand washing and other hygienic practices. According to its annual water quality report, Metropolitan Utilities District water continues to meet or exceed all state and federal standards for drinking water.

This would not be possible without M.U.D.’s team of more than 800 dedicated employees who ensure water and natural gas services remain uninterrupted for the community. Their work continues, from installing new pipes for critical infrastructure projects to responding 24/7 to water and gas emergencies. M.U.D.’s Board of Directors and leadership team are proud of the professionalism and commitment to safety demonstrated by employees. In May, M.U.D. was recognized with a special award from the National Safety Council for being one of safest companies in Nebraska.

Community benefits from ‘Triangle of Reliability’