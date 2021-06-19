Proud to serve: M.U.D. employees deliver life-essential services to the community

We often take for granted the precious resource that flows from our faucets — safe and reliable drinking water. Over the past year, this resource has been more important than ever to deliver vital services to the community and help combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic through increased hand washing and other hygienic practices. According to its annual water quality report, Metropolitan Utilities District water continues to meet or exceed all state and federal standards for drinking water.
This would not be possible without M.U.D.’s team of more than 800 dedicated employees who ensure water and natural gas services remain uninterrupted for the community. Their work continues, from installing new pipes for critical infrastructure projects to responding 24/7 to water and gas emergencies. M.U.D.’s Board of Directors and leadership team are proud of the professionalism and commitment to safety demonstrated by employees. In May, M.U.D. was recognized with a special award from the National Safety Council for being one of safest companies in Nebraska.
Community benefits from ‘Triangle of Reliability’
M.U.D. owns and operates three water treatment facilities and an extensive water distribution system to form a ‘Triangle of Reliability,’ capable of supplying more than 300 million gallons of potable water per day. The District delivers water to the taps of 220,625 homes and businesses in the metro area and maintains more than 27,000 hydrants for fire protection.
Residential natural gas bills second lowest in nation
As the fifth largest public gas utility in the United States, M.U.D. serves natural gas to 235,485 homes and businesses at rates well below the national average. According to the Memphis Gas, Light and Water survey of 40 U.S. utilities, M.U.D. ranked second lowest as measured by the average residential gas bill in 2021.
M.U.D. uses several strategies, including long-term pipeline contracts, pre-pay contracts and District-owned gas production and storage facilities to provide reliable natural gas supplies, while saving millions of dollars for customer-owners every year. The District owns and operates a liquefied natural gas facility and two propane-air plants. During extreme cold weather and the associated peak demand on the system, these energy storage assets can supply up to 40% of gas supplies. These facilities were critical in providing reliable gas service to customers during last February’s polar vortex event.
Updating infrastructure for a sustainable future
M.U.D. must maintain reliable distribution systems to provide safe, high-quality water and natural gas. Some of the District’s infrastructure dates to the late 1800s and early 1900s. To replace aging gas and water mains, M.U.D. has an infrastructure replacement program. Gas and water rates include monthly fees to provide long-term funding for the program.
Whenever possible, projects are done in conjunction with road or redevelopment projects or the City of Omaha’s combined sewer separation work to save money and minimize inconvenience to customers. For more information and a map of infrastructure projects, visit mudomaha.com and find the ‘Infrastructure Projects’ link on the page footer.