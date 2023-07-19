Founded in 1988, Berlin Gardens prides itself on three specific factors: attention to quality, a focus on customer service and durability and dependability.

“Generally, what defines us is our attention to detail and well-made products,” said Jerry Grabenstein with Berlin Gardens. “How our products are made is particularly important to us. If you were to crawl under one of our tables, you’d see an aluminum channel supporting the table.

“These are largely outdoor tables, and we build them to robustly withstand whatever happens around – or sometimes on – them.”

‘Above and beyond’

Grabenstein, who’s been in marketing and sales development for Berlin Gardens for the past five years, said their products come with a 20-year warranty and are in the customer’s hands from order to shipping within four weeks.

Berlin Garden products find their way onto the decks of cruise ships, at resorts, pool and spa stores and other places where high-end outdoor furniture is needed.

“We realized you can’t control the party that happens around our products, so we go above and beyond to make sure they’re strong and durable – it’s part of our reputation,” Grabenstein said.

“We use the best hardware and materials we can source, and everything is made in the U.S. We work to be innovative with our existing and new products because we are always looking to be the best we can be.”

‘Can-do attitude’

Berlin Garden products are sold at Omaha’s Outdoor Kitchen & Patio.

From one family-owned business to another, Grabenstein genuinely appreciates the simplicity and ease of working with Kelly Walters, owner of Outdoor Kitchen & Patio.

“He is always great to work with. He has a different attitude than working with a big box store,” Grabenstein said. “He has a can-do attitude. We do whatever we can to support the ownership team because they do the same for us.”

Outdoor Kitchen & Patio is the area’s largest year-round dealer of high-end patio furniture, grills and fireplaces.

“Our reputation is simple: We offer quality products in a customer-friendly atmosphere," owner Kelly Walters said. "Service, during and after the sale, is ultimately more important than the sale itself."

They offer outdoor furniture from roughly 15 upper-tier manufacturers as well as outdoor appliances (mostly grills) from another 10-plus outdoor kitchen suppliers/manufacturers. They also install and service indoor (mostly vent-free) fireplaces. When he purchased Outdoor Kitchen & Patio in 2020 from Dan and Mary Gould, Kelly Walters didn't have any true retail experience aside from part-time work during high school and college. For Walters, the decision to purchase the store was grounded in the desire to stay active in the business community.