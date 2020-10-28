Real-time data offers a 'new paradigm' for groundwater management in Nebraska

The crisis has unfolded over decades beneath our feet, out of our sight. At the same time, it has been as visible as water flowing from a faucet.

A century of records analyzed by the United States Geological Survey confirm that many of the nation’s aquifers are being depleted faster than they can be replenished. At stake are drinking water for half the U.S. population and an essential component of the nation’s food security.

It's an urgent problem that has, for too long, lacked an urgent response.

“In the past, the solution to water issues was to study them,” said Jim Schneider, a senior scientist at Olsson who has dedicated his career to water resources conservation. “That’s literally true – we have spent years studying the problem. We have got to move past that paradigm.”

Olsson is working to create a new paradigm.

The firm is helping build a data collection and evaluation system that gives resource professionals and grain growers the ability to monitor water conservation measures in real time.