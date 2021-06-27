RECREATION & ENTERTAINMENT: 2021 Omaha's Choice Awards winners

Arcade
First Place
Beercade
Winners
Infinite Loop VR
The Gamers Oasis
Art Gallery
First Place
Joslyn Art Museum
Winners
Hot Shops Art Center
Debra Joy Groesser Fine Art
Axe Throwing
First Place
Flying Timber Axe Throwing
Winners
Craft Axe Throwing
Axe Games Omaha
Bowling Center
First Place
Maplewood Lanes
Winners
Papio Bowl
The Mark
Casino
First Place
Horseshoe Casino
Winners
Ameristar Casino
Prairie Flower Casino
Charity Run/Event
First Place
Mustaches for Kids Omaha
Winners
Open Door Mission’s Project Santa
Winter Solstice Yule Ball
Date Night
First Place
Marksman Indoor Range
Winners
Flying Timber Axe Throwing
Beercade
Escape Room
First Place
The Cryptic Room
Winners
Entrap Games
House of Conundrum
Family Attraction
First Place
Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium
Winners
Fontenelle Forest
Papio Fun Park
Festival
First Place
Toast Nebraska Wine Festival
Winners
Taste of Omaha
Santa Lucia Festival
Golf Course
First Place
Woodland Hills Golf Course
Winners
Stone Creek Golf Course
Indian Creek Golf Course
Haunted House
First Place
Mystery Manor
Winners
Scary Acres
Shadow’s Edge
Jazz Club
First Place
The Omaha Lounge
Winner
The Jewell
Live Theater
First Place
Omaha Performing Arts
Winners
Omaha Community Playhouse
Florence Community Theater
Local Annual Event
First Place
College World Series
Winners
Omaha Summer Arts Festival
Taste of Omaha
Movie Theater
First Place
Marcus Majestic
Winners
Alamo Drafthouse
Aksarben Cinema
Museum
First Place
Durham Museum
Winners
Joslyn Art Museum
Louis E. May Museum
Outdoor Concert Venue
First Place
Stir Concert Cove
Winners
Sumpter Amphitheater
Shadow Ridge Country Club
Party Venue
First Place
River City Star / Dam Grill & Bar
Winners
German-American Society
The Good Life Sports Bar & Grille
Shooting Range
First Place
Marksman Indoor Range
Winners
88 Tactical
Frontier Justice
Small Indoor Concert Venue
First Place
The Waiting Room
Winners
Slowdown
Sokol Auditorium
Ticket Brokerage Service
First Place
Red Zone Tickets
Winners
Ticket Express
Ticketmaster
Wedding Reception Venue
First Place
DC Centre
Winners
German-American Society
Arbor Hall
Youth Sports Organization
First Place
YMCA of Greater Omaha
Winners
The Volleyball Academy
Ralston Youth Sports