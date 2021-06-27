 Skip to main content
RECREATION & ENTERTAINMENT: 2021 Omaha's Choice Awards winners
RECREATION & ENTERTAINMENT: 2021 Omaha's Choice Awards winners

RECREATION & ENTERTAINMENT: 2021 Omaha's Choice Awards winners

Arcade

First Place

Beercade

Winners

Infinite Loop VR

The Gamers Oasis

Art Gallery

First Place

Joslyn Art Museum

Winners

Hot Shops Art Center

Debra Joy Groesser Fine Art

Axe Throwing

First Place

Flying Timber Axe Throwing

Winners

Craft Axe Throwing

Axe Games Omaha

Bowling Center

First Place

Maplewood Lanes

Winners

Papio Bowl

The Mark

Casino

First Place

Horseshoe Casino

Winners

Ameristar Casino

Prairie Flower Casino

Charity Run/Event

First Place

Mustaches for Kids Omaha

Winners

Open Door Mission’s Project Santa

Winter Solstice Yule Ball

Date Night

First Place

Marksman Indoor Range

Winners

Flying Timber Axe Throwing

Beercade

Escape Room

First Place

The Cryptic Room

Winners

Entrap Games

House of Conundrum

Family Attraction

First Place

Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium

Winners

Fontenelle Forest

Papio Fun Park

Festival

First Place

Toast Nebraska Wine Festival

Winners

Taste of Omaha

Santa Lucia Festival

Golf Course

First Place

Woodland Hills Golf Course

Winners

Stone Creek Golf Course

Indian Creek Golf Course

Haunted House

First Place

Mystery Manor

Winners

Scary Acres

Shadow’s Edge

Jazz Club

First Place

The Omaha Lounge

Winner

The Jewell

Live Theater

First Place

Omaha Performing Arts

Winners

Omaha Community Playhouse

Florence Community Theater

Local Annual Event

First Place

College World Series

Winners

Omaha Summer Arts Festival

Taste of Omaha

Movie Theater

First Place

Marcus Majestic

Winners

Alamo Drafthouse

Aksarben Cinema

Museum

First Place

Durham Museum

Winners

Joslyn Art Museum

Louis E. May Museum

Outdoor Concert Venue

First Place

Stir Concert Cove

Winners

Sumpter Amphitheater

Shadow Ridge Country Club

Party Venue

First Place

River City Star / Dam Grill & Bar

Winners

German-American Society

The Good Life Sports Bar & Grille

Shooting Range

First Place

Marksman Indoor Range

Winners

88 Tactical

Frontier Justice

Small Indoor Concert Venue

First Place

The Waiting Room

Winners

Slowdown

Sokol Auditorium

Ticket Brokerage Service

First Place

Red Zone Tickets

Winners

Ticket Express

Ticketmaster

Wedding Reception Venue

First Place

DC Centre

Winners

German-American Society

Arbor Hall

Youth Sports Organization

First Place

YMCA of Greater Omaha

Winners

The Volleyball Academy

Ralston Youth Sports

