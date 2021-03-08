Rehabilitation nursing offers challenges and rewards at any career stage

Even after 40 years at Madonna, the arrival of COVID-19 in our community provided a new challenge for Luzum to conquer. Keeping employees safe, reducing the risk of exposure for patients and staff and coordinating the administration of vaccinations were a tall order, but key to the hospital’s success in navigating the pandemic.

Looking back on her decades-long career, Luzum said she’s stayed at Madonna so long because of the people. It’s allowed her to meet individuals from all walks of life and from around the world, developing lifelong relationships in the process.

“I always tell new hires that longevity speaks well of any company but especially in healthcare,” Luzum said. “If you are treated well, that speaks volumes about a place.”

Michaela Aulner, a nurse aide, follows in the footsteps of career professionals like Jody.

Raised in Orange City, Iowa, she graduated with the intention of enrolling in medical school when she felt a call to nursing. She began working as a nursing assistant at Madonna Rehabilitation Specialty Hospital in Lincoln and is now pursuing an accelerated Bachelor of Science in nursing degree at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. She scaled back her work at Madonna to accommodate her studies but plans to return full time as an RN upon graduation.