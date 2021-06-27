Remington Heights fosters growth, well-being for independent living residents

We want to give our sincerest thanks to our community for voting us best independent living in the 2021 Omaha's Choice Awards.

Serving you and your family is a great honor, but to be publicly recognized for our efforts is truly a blessing.

Remington Heights 12606 West Dodge Road

Throughout the years, we have provided this community with quality senior living services, from independent living to assisted living and transitional inpatient care. We have also offered respite stays for those needing a little relief and who are interested in what we do.

Our goal has always been to foster growth and well-being among our residents. With this community's support, we have done just that.

Together, we have successfully created a living community built on compassion, friendship, family and care. We look forward to serving you and yours in the years to come!

