Renovated Academic Success Center launches 'next era' of student success at Mercy High

The all-girls Catholic high school offers a 13:1 student-teacher ratio; 18 Advanced Placement and Dual Enrollment courses; and new biology, chemistry and physics labs. Its student body is driven and diverse. The school has a 31% diversity rate, the highest of any Omaha Catholic high school.

“We take great pride in the fact our students come from every ZIP code in Omaha, representing a variety of socio-economic backgrounds, ethnicities and academic abilities – and they benefit from exposure to those different perspectives,” McGill said.

Students also benefit from Kaleidoscope, a comprehensive four-year leadership and empowerment program that’s embedded in the curriculum.

Each class undertakes various activities to strengthen skills and talents, delve into career exploration, and participate in personal and professional development activities. College planning, including taking ACT prep through John Baylor’s OnToCollege program, is provided free-of-charge for all four years.

“Girls come to Mercy with a variety of academic backgrounds and needs. We’re excited to help them reach their goals and support their plans for the future. For some students, they are the first in their families to graduate from high school and go on to college,” McGill said.