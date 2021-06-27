 Skip to main content
RETAIL: 2021 Omaha's Choice Awards winners
Appliances

First Place

Nebraska Furniture Mart

Winners

Best Buy

Lowe’s

Art Retail

First Place

Carter Wood Art

Winners

Debra Joy Groesser Fine Art

Niche Old Market

Bike Shop

First Place

The Bike Rack

Winners

Speedy Pete’s E-Bikes

Greenstreet Cycles

Book Store

First Place

The Bookworm

Winners

Half Price Books

Barnes & Noble

Camera Store

First Place

Rockbrook Camera

Winner

Nebraska Furniture Mart

Candy/Sweets Store

First Place

Smej’s Snacks & More

Winners

Chocolaterie Stam

Chocolat Abielle

Carpet/Flooring Store

First Place

Nebraska Furniture Mart

Winners

Kelly’s Carpet

Carpet Land

Crafts Store

First Place

Hobby Lobby

Winners

Mangelsen’s

Michaels

Distillery

First Place

Cut Spike Distillery

Winners

Brickway Brewery & Distillery

Patriarch Distillery

Fireworks Retailer

First Place

Kracklin’ Kirk’s Fireworks

Winners

Bellino Fireworks

Wild Willy’s Fireworks

Florist

First Place

A Flower Basket

Winners

Taylor’s Flower Shop

Blooms

Formalwear

First Place

Gentleman’s Choice Formal Wear

Winners

Mr. Tuxedo

Men’s Wearhouse

Furniture & Home Décor Store

First Place

Nebraska Furniture Mart

Winners

Amish Furniture of Nebraska

Found Vintage Market

Grocery Store

First Place

Hy-Vee

Winners

Baker’s

Aldi’s

Hardware Store

First Place

Ace Hardware

Winners

Menards

Lowe’s

Home Décor Boutique

First Place

Sheelytown Market

Winners

The Loft by Lee Douglas Interiors

Fala’s Treasures & Coffeehouse

Jewelry Store

First Place

Borsheims

Winners

Erwin’s Jeweler

Hearthside Candles & Curios

Mattress Department/Store

First Place

Nebraska Furniture Mart

Winners

BoxDrop Mattress of Omaha

Lebeda Mattress Factory

Meat Department/Store

First Place

Fareway Meat Market

Winners

Frank Stoysich Meats

Hy-Vee

Men’s Clothing Store

First Place

Jerry Ryan Clothing and Sportswear

Winners

Lindley Clothing

Rossi Clothiers

Musical Instrument Store

First Place

Dietze Music

Winners

Keyboard Kastle

Schmitt Music

Nutrition & Supplements Store

First Place

Natural Grocers

Winners

VHI Fit

No Name Nutrition

Pet Supplies/Store

First Place

Petsmart

Winners

Petco

Woof & Whiskers

Produce Department/Store

First Place

Hy-Vee

Winners

Baker’s

Aldi’s (tie)

Whole Foods (tie)

Seafood Market

First Place

Absolutely Fresh Seafood Market

Winners

Fareway Meat Market

Hy-Vee

Shoe Department/Store

First Place

Peak Performance

Winners

DSW

Haney Shoes

Shopping Center

First Place

Rockbrook Village

Winners

Village Pointe

Shadow Lake Towne Center

Sporting Apparel Store

First Place

Scheels

Winners

Peak Performance

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Thrift/Consignment Store

First Place

Assistance League of Omaha Thrift Shop

Winners

402 Vinyl

Goodwill

Vape Store

First Place

Generation V E-Cigarettes & Vape Bar

Winners

Alohma

Caterpillar Vapes

Wine & Spirits

First Place

Spirit World

Winners

Hy-Vee

Wine, Beer & Spirits

Women’s Clothing/Boutique

First Place

Nancy’s Boutique

Winners

Four Sisters Boutique

White House Black Market

