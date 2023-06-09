Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville, Missouri, offers comprehensive and convenient inpatient and outpatient services across primary care, emergency care and specialty care services.

Our professionals seek to improve the health of area individuals and communities while providing the right care at the right time, place and cost. As Missouri’s only member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, Mosaic providers have access to Mayo Clinic expertise, bringing world-class care close to home.

In 2023, Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville was recognized as a Top 100 Rural and Community Hospital by The Chartis Center for Rural Health. This annual recognition program honors outstanding performance among the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX™. The INDEX™ assesses performance using publicly available data in eight areas: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge and financial efficiency. Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville was the only hospital in Missouri to receive this distinction. The hospital also received an A rating from The Leapfrog Group for patient safety.

For rural communities, access to care is important. Mosaic is continuously looking for ways to expand or enhance services and convenience aligned with meeting the holistic health needs identified by area residents through the Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA). With primary focus areas identified as mental health, obesity and preventative measures for cancer and heart disease, our resources are focused on education and programs to answer those needs. Our emphasis on mental health resources in a collective community impact led to opening access to care with four new providers in 2022-2023. Along with access to care, we provided resources to school districts with Character Strong Mental Health and Wellbeing Curriculum and telehealth counseling. We also provide education and healthy living programs to help people live their best lives.

Our recently expanded orthopedic services and outpatient therapy services offer a wide range of options from conservative measures to surgical procedures. Treatment options now cover a variety of mobility-impacting conditions including arthroscopy and arthroscopic surgery, foot and ankle reconstruction, fracture care, knee and shoulder reconstruction, ligament reconstruction and tendon transfers, physical therapy and rehabilitation and total joint replacement, including shoulder, hip and knee.

With board-certified emergency room doctors ready to serve patients in their time of need, Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville provides all the care you need right in your community.