Safe holiday cheer: Stay connected with seniors this year by reinventing traditions, festivities

Immanuel’s 14 senior living communities across Nebraska and Iowa have already begun to safely connect seniors and their families with reinvented festivities this season.

Life enrichment experts are coordinating virtual games and activities and helping seniors navigate technology to connect more frequently with their families. Immanuel experts say these ideas can be positive and reassuring tools for families.

“We’re inviting families to connect now more than ever, but in safe, healthy ways,” said Jennifer Knecht, Immanuel vice president of marketing, communications and sales. “Reinventing beloved holiday traditions will help your senior loved ones feel connected this holiday and at the same time stay safe from the COVID-19 virus.”

New ways to connect

Knecht suggests a variety of ways to do that, from Santa pen pals to window caroling, care packages, holiday book clubs, virtual dinners and more. She also urges families to be intentional about hosting events, including limiting guest lists to 10 or fewer people and asking all guests to wear masks.

Connection is key. Regular, even daily, check-ins can be a starting point to support seniors but might be overwhelming for families with busy schedules. Reinvent the approach by creating a rotating calling schedule.